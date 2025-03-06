RefrigiWear® Helps Workers Gear Up for Unpredictable Spring Weather

Durable, waterproof, high-visibility workwear now in stock.

DAHLONEGA, Ga., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Working outside is never a walk in the park. When spring weather turns from snow to rain and temperatures bounce between hot and cold, it gets even worse. That's why contractors, landscapers, and trade professionals turn to RefrigiWear for durable, waterproof workwear to keep them safe, comfortable and dry through unpredictable spring weather.

Best known for inventing the original minus-50 freezer suit in 1954, RefrigiWear offers the world's largest selection of insulated and weather-ready personal protective equipment (PPE) for people working in the extreme cold of ice cream freezers, refrigerated food processing facilities, and subzero cold storage warehouses.

"Now, people who work outdoors in unpredictable and uncomfortable conditions are discovering what their cold chain counterparts have known for more than 70 years: that RefrigiWear workwear, boots, and gloves are the most durable, comfortable and weather-ready gear you can get," says Leigh Stadelmeier, Authorized OSHA Outreach Trainer and Vice President of Outdoor Sales at RefrigiWear.

Lightweight and waterproof high-visibility PPE is a must-have for people working outdoors in the spring, explains Stadelmeier. RefrigiWear products such as the 3-in-1 Rainwear Jacket, available in black or high-visibility lime, deliver flexible all-day, all-weather protection. But that's not the only RefrigiWear gear that pulls double duty.

The HiVis Reversible Softshell Vest easily works a split shift with a high-visibility side for on-the-job safety and a reversible solid black side for off-the-clock style. For people wading across muddy job sites, RefrigiWear delivers a range of lightweight, waterproof work boots and safety shoes.

For more information about weather-ready workwear, PPE and safety gear for spring, please visit pro.refrigiwear.com or call 800-645-3744.

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear makes the toughest workwear for the toughest workers and for the coldest conditions. With a long history rooted in real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. All RefrigiWear brands focus on providing the highest-quality workwear and best overall value. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at pro.refrigiwear.com.

Media Contact: Riley Hosman, RefrigiWear, 708-428-6385, [email protected], https://pro.refrigiwear.com

SOURCE RefrigiWear