RefrigiWear® Spring-Weight Safety Jacket Now Available in High-Visibility Color

"This lightweight jacket is a recent addition to our popular EnduraQuilt™ Collection and is preferred by people working outdoors in the milder conditions of spring and fall," explains Mitch Harden, Vice President of Sales for RefrigiWear's B2B Outdoor division.

"We originally designed this jacket in high-visibility orange for people working in rail transportation. But requests for the same jacket in high-visibility lime came pouring in from people working in other areas where yellow is the preferred safety color, as well as from people working in other sectors, such as residential construction and state DOT organizations," explains Harden.

Both the high-visibility orange and the new high-visibility lime versions of the jacket are designed to meet ANSI/ISEA 107-2020 – Type R, Class 3 and CSA Z96 – Class 2, Level 2 standards with double-rows of silver reflective tape around the waist and arms, as well as an X pattern on the back.

The durable, industrial-strength outershell is both wind-tight and water-repellent, so it's ideal for protecting people working in the unpredictable weather of late spring, especially across the northern US and in higher elevations. The jacket is also lightly insulated and comfort-rated for temperatures as low as 30°F, delivering comfortable protection from the springtime chill for those working during the overnight hours.

For more information, or to outfit your rail operators, road crews or construction teams with the new HiVis Diamond Quilted Jacket, please visit pro.refrigiwear.com or call 800-645-3744.

ABOUT REFRIGIWEAR, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear celebrates its 70th year as a pioneer in creating the toughest workwear for the toughest workers. With a long history rooted real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. The RefrigiWear brand portfolio also includes: Avaska, best known for its European-style freezer gear and outerwear; Samco, recognized for its value-oriented selection of cooler- and freezerwear basics; and FlexiTog, a premium brand based in the UK and serving cold-chain customers across Europe. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at Pro.RefrigiWear.com

