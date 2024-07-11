RefrigiWear® Welcomes New Vice President of Sales for Outdoor Industries

RefrigiWear announces Leigh Stadelmeier as Vice President of B2B Outdoor Sales, enhancing their leadership in the insulated industrial workwear market.

DAHLONEGA, Ga. , July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefrigiWear, the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear, accessories, and personal protective equipment, announces the appointment of Leigh Stadelmeier as Vice President of B2B Outdoor Sales. In this role, Stadelmeier will lead RefrigiWear to further position itself as the market leader in insulated industrial workwear, building sales strategies to drive growth and revenue in the B2B Outdoor division.

"We are thrilled to have Leigh join us as Vice President for our Outdoor division," says RefrigiWear Chief Commercial Officer Wes Dye. "Leigh's experience and passion for safety and protective gear strengthen our position in the outdoor market, where we are seeing robust growth in outfitting teams with PPE across construction, farming, transportation and utilities. He knows what it takes to keep people protected while they're working in cold, harsh conditions."

Stadelmeier brings over 20 years of experience in construction distribution to the role. He is also an Authorized OSHA Outreach Trainer. Having experienced a traumatic fall while serving in the Army, Stadelmeier devoted his career to safety and training to prevent accidents on the job. His background also includes strategic leadership in corporate safety, expertise in personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety training for construction teams focused on fall prevention and safety best practices.

"I'm pleased to join forces with RefrigiWear, a company that takes safety and protection on the job as seriously as I do," says Stadelmeier. "It's an honor to be part of RefrigiWear's 70-year history of protecting workers in the coldest and harshest working conditions, and I'm looking forward to helping our customers keep their teams warm, safe, and productive."

Stadelmeier will attend several safety conferences and tradeshows ahead of the winter season. He will be available to talk with safety managers and business leaders at ASSP Safety24, August 7-9, in Denver, Colorado; and NSC Safety Congress & Expo, September 16-18, in Orlando, Florida. Contact RefrigiWear at [email protected] to request an appointment with Stadelmeier.

For more cold weather and safety workwear recommendations personalized for your working conditions, call 800-645-3744 or shop online at pro.refrigiwear.com.

