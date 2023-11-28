Regal Components, Inc. Introduces Custom Mold & Die Components that are Especially Suited for Close Tolerance Applications

Custom core pins, sleeves, ejector pins, blades, and punches fabricated in special shapes and sizes from various materials for critical applications have been introduced by Regal Components, Inc.
Regal Special Mold & Die Components are precision machined from a variety of grades of tool steels and feature tip diameters as small as 0.002" and lengths to 14" with tolerances to ±0.000050" and surface finishes to 2 RMS. Materials can include M-2, A-2, A-10, H-13, S-7, PM-M4, PM-10V, PM-15V, 420SS, 440SS, and beryllium-free copper alloys for optimum thermal values.
Suitable for a wide range of critical products such as medical needles, sheaves, closures, nipples, pipettes, and IV connectors, electronic components, shavers, and writing instruments, Regal Special Mold & Die Components can incorporate details including tapers, rings, vents, ribs, spirals and treatments such as draw polish, plating, and coatings.
Regal Special Mold & Die Components are priced according to material, configuration and quantity. Price quotations are provided upon request.
