Regal Components, Inc. Introduces Standard Mold & Die Components In-Stock Including Ejector and Core Pins, Punches & More

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regal Components, Inc. has introduced a broad range of standard mold and die components that are in-stock for same day shipping, along with templates for requesting custom parts.
Regal supplies 30 standard product lines of mold and die components with millions of parts in-stock for same day shipping. Included are ejector pins, core pins, ejector blades, ejector sleeves, die ejector pins, bevel head pins, high conductivity core pins, stainless steel ejector pins, core pin blanks, precision punch blanks, and interlocks for aligning die plates.
Featuring thousands of variations of pin styles, diameters, lengths, and materials, available off-the-shelf for same day shipping, Regal also offers templates for customers to request quotations for custom designed parts.
Regal Components 30 standard product lines are described and listed in Price Catalog No. 2023 which is available in-print and is downloadable at http://www.regalcomps.com. The firm is one of the largest U.S. mold suppliers.
For more information contact:
Regal Components, Inc.
Derek Coelho, VP Sales
10 Almeida Ave.
East Providence, RI 02914
(727) 299-0800 FAX (727) 499-7109
Email: [email protected]
http://www.regalcomps.com
SOURCE Regal Components, Inc.
