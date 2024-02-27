Regal Components Introduces Hardened Ejector Pins that are Flexible for High Glass Content Plastics

A full line of hardened-throughout ejector pins that are highly flexible, but spring back, with heads drawn for maximum toughness and easy machining have been introduced by Regal Components, Inc.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regal Components, Inc. has introduced a full line of hardened-throughout ejector pins that are highly flexible, but spring back, with heads drawn for maximum toughness and easy machining.
Regal Thru-Tuff(TM) M-2 High Speed Steel Ejector Pins are hardened through to Rc 60-63 with the heads annealed for maximum toughness and easy machining. Ideally suited for molding applications with high glass content resins, these ejector pins are hot forged and stress relieved for uniform grain flow and high tensile strength and are highly flexible, but spring back.
Precision ground to a 4-10 RMS surface finish and 0.0003" tolerance, Regal Thru-Tuff(TM) M-2 High Speed Steel Ejector Pins come in standard inch fractional diameters, oversized and 4-place diameters, and Euro Metric sizes in straight and shoulder styles. Sizes range from 1/32" to 1/2" dia. up to 10" L and metric from 1.5 mm dia. to 250 mm L, depending upon type.
Regal Thru-Tuff(TM) M-2 High Speed Steel Ejector Pins are priced according to type, size, and quantity. A catalog with pricing is available upon request.
For more information contact:
Regal Components,Inc.
Derek Coelho, VP Sales
10 Almeida Ave.
East Providence, RI 02914
(727) 299-0800 FAX (727) 499-7109
Email: [email protected]
http://www.regalcomps.com
SOURCE Regal Components, Inc.
Share this article