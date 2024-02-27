Regal Components Introduces Hardened Ejector Pins that are Flexible for High Glass Content Plastics

A full line of hardened-throughout ejector pins that are highly flexible, but spring back, with heads drawn for maximum toughness and easy machining have been introduced by Regal Components, Inc.

