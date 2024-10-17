Regan Hartley Joins Energy CX as a Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth

Top brokerage taps energy technology and commercial real estate sales exec to drive partnership growth.

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy CX, a leading energy brokerage firm, is thrilled to announce that Regan Hartley has joined the team as a Vice President of Sales.

"We are thrilled to have Regan on board and are confident that her leadership will help us accelerate growth," said Energy CX Business Development Manager Jordan Quertermous. "Her combined experience in energy technology sales and commercial real estate further strengthens our position in the market."

With more than a decade of experience in technology, sales growth, marketing, operations, and multifamily and commercial real estate, Hartley brings a proven track record of developing innovative sales strategies and delivering outstanding results.

Her leadership and industry expertise are instrumental as Energy CX continues to expand its national footprint and enhance its customer offerings in the evolving energy sector.

With Hartley's contributions, the leading brokerage will remain focused on providing its clients with smarter energy strategies, market expertise and utility services, along with a suite of data analytics that inform purchasing decisions.

"I am excited to join Energy CX at such a key time for the company–and the industry," said Hartley. "I look forward to working with such a talented team to form new partnerships enabling clients to make smarter energy choices and deliver exceptional cost savings."

Energy CX was named one of Fortune's Best Places to Work in Chicago and ranked on the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. These recent accolades highlight the brokerage's impressive growth and impact on customers and the energy industry as a whole.

To learn more about partnering with Energy CX, please visit energycx.com or email Hartley directly at [email protected] .

About Energy CX:

Energy CX is a leading energy brokerage based in Chicago. Known for transforming the way clients navigate the complex energy landscape, the company's data-driven approach and dedication to innovation position it as a leader in the energy brokerage industry. For five generations, the Rice family has been laser-focused on its commitment to advancing energy solutions. Established in 2010, the brokerage maximizes savings, efficiency, and sustainability through technology and industry expertise. Services span energy procurement, sustainability solutions and utility services across 20+ states. Recognized as a Top U.S. Energy Brokerage and a 2024 Great Place To Work®, Energy CX is ranked on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. The award-winning company has reduced energy costs for thousands of properties nationwide. For more information, please visit energycx.com.

