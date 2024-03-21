Regan Zambri Long Files $60 Million Lawsuit Against Amazon For Catastrophic Pedestrian Accident

Regan Zambri Long recently filed a $60 million lawsuit against online shopping retailer Amazon on behalf of their clients, Rita Iannazzi and her husband, Gianfranco Mancini.
WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regan Zambri Long PLLC recently filed a $60 million lawsuit against Amazon and Orion's Harp LLC, on behalf of their clients, Rita Iannazzi and her husband, Gianfranco Mancini. Ms. Iannazzi was severely injured following an accident with an Amazon delivery van. The complaint alleges that the online retailer and the delivery van service are responsible for the accident.
On December 30, 2023, Ms. Iannazzi was in the crosswalk when she was struck and run over by the Amazon delivery van. Ms. Iannazzi suffered from catastrophic, permanent injuries and was hospitalized for nearly two months.
The van, owned by Orion's Harp, is part of Amazon's extensive network of third-party delivery service partners.
The complaint alleges that the Amazon driver acted in a negligent and reckless manner. The complaint further alleges that Amazon and Orion's Harp are liable because of their negligent hiring and training practices.
"Amazon is liable for the driver's actions," said Regan Zambri Long Senior Partner Patrick Regan. "Amazon has attempted to insulate itself from responsibility by hiring these delivery service providers, and yet all the money flows to Amazon."
"We're taking this action to hold Amazon accountable for their driver's reckless behavior and to ensure our clients can recover from the significant injuries that they've suffered," he added.
The plaintiffs are represented by Regan Zambri Long personal injury attorneys Patrick Regan, Christopher Regan, and Emily Lagan.
