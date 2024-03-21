Regan Zambri Long Files $60 Million Lawsuit Against Amazon For Catastrophic Pedestrian Accident

"We're taking this action to hold Amazon accountable for their driver's reckless behavior and to ensure our clients can recover from the significant injuries that they've suffered." Post this

The van, owned by Orion's Harp, is part of Amazon's extensive network of third-party delivery service partners.

The complaint alleges that the Amazon driver acted in a negligent and reckless manner. The complaint further alleges that Amazon and Orion's Harp are liable because of their negligent hiring and training practices.

"Amazon is liable for the driver's actions," said Regan Zambri Long Senior Partner Patrick Regan. "Amazon has attempted to insulate itself from responsibility by hiring these delivery service providers, and yet all the money flows to Amazon."

"We're taking this action to hold Amazon accountable for their driver's reckless behavior and to ensure our clients can recover from the significant injuries that they've suffered," he added.

The plaintiffs are represented by Regan Zambri Long personal injury attorneys Patrick Regan, Christopher Regan, and Emily Lagan.

