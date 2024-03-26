ReGen Climate Tech Accelerator Launches First Cohort of Startups

A partnership of Kaplak Ventures and ClimateHaven, the program supports companies combatting the climate crisis with innovative technology

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant stride towards innovation and sustainability, the ReGen Accelerator, a partnership of Kaplak Ventures and ClimateHaven, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural cohort of climate tech companies. This groundbreaking initiative marks a pivotal moment in the fight against the climate crisis, showcasing the potential of technology-driven solutions to create a sustainable future.

The ReGen program will take place at ClimateHaven, just blocks from Yale University in the heart of New Haven. Its initial cohort is a diverse group of promising startups focused on addressing various environmental challenges through innovative technology. From renewable energy solutions and carbon capture technologies to sustainable agriculture and waste reduction systems, each company represents a unique approach to mitigating the impacts of climate change.

"At Kaplak Ventures, we believe the greatest commercial opportunity of our time is the decarbonization of businesses at industrial scale," Jesper Lok, Kaplak Ventures Chairman, said. "Through our ReGen Accelerator program, we are committed to empowering startups to scale their impact and drive meaningful change in the fight against the climate crisis."

The inaugural ReGen Accelerator participants include:

Global Biochar. Global Biochar is implementing the most effective, scalable and profitable strategy to mitigate the climate crisis, while addressing food security.

Tolam Earth. Tolam Earth is a trusted digital marketplace for high-quality, high-impact carbon offsets to help organizations reach sustainability goals.

TeamStack.ai. TeamStack.ai predicts and drives better performance of organizations by harnessing the collective intelligence of teams.

Aich2. Aich2 is engineering a novel hydrogen ecosystem, built around Solid Hydrogen carriers, that is economically sustainable at scale. It is focused on fundamentally disrupting the green hydrogen industry.

Tesleon. Tesleon, which is incubated out of Midnight Oil Collective, is the creator of "Captain Moriah's Map Of The World," an animated series and transmedia franchise designed to inspire children to pursue climate activism.

As part of ReGen, these selected companies will undergo an intensive two-month training designed to accelerate their growth and impact. The program is predicated on the "Dreams and Details" strategy framework developed by Kaplak Ventures Senior Partners Jim Hagemann Snabe (Chair, Siemens; former Chair, Maersk, and co-CEO of SAP) and Mikael Trolle (former CEO, Volleyball Denmark). In addition to strategy training, the program includes mentorship from industry experts, access to a network of investors and strategic partners, and tailored resources to help the cohort companies scale their solutions.

"Congratulations are in order for these amazing companies," remarked Ryan Dings, ClimateHaven CEO. "Their ambition, creativity and determination impressed us during our rigorous application process. We're very pleased to welcome them to ReGen and look forward to collaborating with them in creating a sustainable future for generations to come."

The first ReGen program will culminate on May 28, 2024 with the ReGen Showcase: a demo day and networking event at ClimateHaven during which the cohort startups will publicly pitch their technologies and share their learnings from the program. The event will be held on the eve of the Yale Innovation Summit, the largest innovation gathering in New Haven each year. Registration for the ReGen Showcase will open in early April.

About Kaplak Ventures:

Kaplak Ventures is an investment and advisory partnership based in Copenhagen and New York City. We grow and support early-stage businesses working to decarbonize at an industrial scale. For more information, visit https://www.kaplakventures.com.

About Climate Haven:

ClimateHaven is a community of climate tech entrepreneurs and the passionate people that support them. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, ClimateHaven provides incubation space, accelerator programming and valuable capital for startups that will deliver the solutions we need to propel us towards carbon neutrality and create a healthy planet for all. For more information, visit https://www.climatehaven.tech.

About the ReGen Accelerator

The ReGen Accelerator, a partnership between Kaplak Ventures and ClimateHaven, is a pioneering program designed to accelerate the growth of startups focused on climate technology and sustainability solutions. Located in New Haven, CT, the accelerator provides selected companies with mentorship, funding opportunities, and access to a network of industry experts and investors, driving innovation and impact in the fight against climate change.

