ReGen Medical Management Awarded Best Cellular Therapy Clinic in New York City for 2024

Helmed by Dr. Steven Victor, ReGen Medical Management is leading the way in regenerative medicine and patient care.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReGen Medical Management has received recognition as the "Best Cellular Therapy Clinic 2024 in New York" by LUXlife Magazine. This honor highlights ReGen Medical Management's commitment to excellence in regenerative medicine and innovative patient care.

ReGen Medical Management has distinguished itself through its groundbreaking work in cellular therapy, offering cutting-edge treatments for various chronic diseases and aesthetic enhancements. The clinic is dedicated to advancing medical science and improving patient outcomes.

"It is an incredible honor to be awarded the Best Cellular Therapy Clinic in New York City for 2024," said Dr. Steven Victor. "This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in patient care. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and providing our patients with the highest quality treatments."

LUXlife's annual Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards are dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements in the health, beauty, and wellness industries. These awards showcase the exceptional contributions of companies that have demonstrated innovation, excellence, and a commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and driving industry expansion. The awards are a benchmark for quality and success, honoring those who have set new standards and made significant advancements in their respective fields.

ReGen Medical Management's receipt of this award signifies its role as a leader in the healthcare industry. The clinic's innovative approaches, combined with a patient-centric focus, set a new standard for cellular therapy in New York City.

Dr. Steven Victor, a trailblazer in the field of regenerative medicine, continues to receive recognition for his groundbreaking work in cellular therapy and skin rejuvenation. His rich career includes involvement in product development for Medicis Pharmaceuticals, where he licensed and patented numerous topical Rx creams, including the innovative Benzahave. Dr. Victor is dedicated to quality patient care. His practice, Victor Longevity, integrates cutting-edge AI technology for remote health monitoring, revolutionizing longevity care in Dubai.

