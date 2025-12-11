ReGen Total Wellness Partners to Deliver Front-Line Mental Health Support to First Responders

"When dealing with chronic stress and trauma, consistency is key," said Smith. "Our department surveys revealed that the majority of Recharge Room participants experienced improvements in joint pain, inflammation, muscle recovery, general mood and stress levels." Post this

The initiative addresses the urgent need for reliable resources to combat rising stress and PTSD symptoms on the front lines, a need that is amplified during the demanding holiday season.

"For first responders, tools like cold plunging are vital for functional resilience," said Adam Smith, Founder of ReGen Total Wellness. "We built our tubs for durability and consistent performance in extreme climates because we knew they'd be used by the people who need them most, in environments where failure isn't an option. Our partnership ensures these heroes have access to the highest-quality recovery available."

The Recharge Room works to integrate accessible, science-backed wellness resources directly into police and fire stations. ReGen's high-performance cold plunge tubs are a cornerstone of these stations. Cold immersion therapy is clinically proven to reduce inflammation, immediately calm the nervous system, and lower cortisol - all essential benefits for managing chronic stress and high-intensity shift work.

"When dealing with chronic stress and trauma, consistency is key," said Smith. "Our department surveys revealed that the majority of Recharge Room participants experienced improvements in joint pain, inflammation, muscle recovery, general mood and stress levels."

As more municipalities shift investment toward proactive mental health support for their frontline teams, ReGen Total Wellness and The Recharge Room are positioned to lead the expansion of these recovery stations nationwide. These wellness hubs are helping first responders stay grounded, clear-minded, and physically ready to meet the demands of their crucial roles.

About ReGen Total Wellness ReGen is an Arizona-based wellness brand dedicated to recovery, performance, and resilience. The company engineers high-quality cold plunges, infrared saunas, red light, and hot tubs built to perform reliably in the world's harshest climates. A portion of all cold plunge proceeds funds the Recharge Room's mission to provide recovery stations in departments across the country. Learn more about the Recharge Room at https://regentotalwellness.com/pages/recharge-room.

