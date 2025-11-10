Regency Memory Care Club - River Edge Celebrates 10 Years of Compassionate Memory Care

"Throughout our ten years here, our mission has always been to create a safe, joyful, and engaging environment for our members—and to be a trusted resource for families navigating memory care. We're proud of how far we've come and excited for what's ahead." Post this

For the past decade, Regency Memory Care Club has set the standard for excellence in adult day memory care—combining compassionate support, innovative programs, and a vibrant community atmosphere that allows members to thrive while living at home.

"The programs, the environment, and most importantly, the people at Regency have brought light into a very difficult journey. You've given (mom) moments of happiness and purpose, and for that, we are endlessly thankful. Your team not only ensures her safety and well-being, but also empowers her with the tools to remain independent, engaged, and joyful," said Regency client Amber Sabathia, wife of Yankee legend CC.

Community Celebration Event

To mark this milestone, Regency Memory Care Club will host a special 10-Year Anniversary Party on Thursday, November 13, at the River Edge Club.

About Regency Memory Care Club

Regency Memory Care Club is an innovative adult day program designed exclusively for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and memory loss. With locations in Toms River and River Edge, NJ, Regency provides a stimulating, safe, and supportive environment that focuses on maintaining dignity, social connection, and cognitive health.

Each day features upbeat, creative activities, engaging therapies, and personalized care designed to enhance quality of life—not just for members, but for their families as well.

Media Contact

