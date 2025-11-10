Regency Memory Care Club - River Edge Celebrates 10 Years of Compassionate Memory Care

Regency Memory Care Club, a pioneer in social and cognitive engagement for individuals with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary serving the Bergen County community. The special 10-Year Anniversary Party will be held on Thursday, November 13, at the River Edge Club. Families, caregivers, and community partners are invited to join the celebration, featuring live music, refreshments, and heartfelt recognition of staff and families who have been part of the Regency journey.
River Edge, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regency Memory Care Club, a pioneer in social and cognitive engagement for individuals with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, proudly celebrates its 10-year anniversary serving the Bergen County community.
"Throughout our ten years here, our mission has always been to create a safe, joyful, and engaging environment for our members—and to be a trusted resource for families navigating memory care. We're proud of how far we've come and excited for what's ahead," said Kristi McKenna, Director of Operations at Regency Memory Care Club.
For the past decade, Regency Memory Care Club has set the standard for excellence in adult day memory care—combining compassionate support, innovative programs, and a vibrant community atmosphere that allows members to thrive while living at home.
"The programs, the environment, and most importantly, the people at Regency have brought light into a very difficult journey. You've given (mom) moments of happiness and purpose, and for that, we are endlessly thankful. Your team not only ensures her safety and well-being, but also empowers her with the tools to remain independent, engaged, and joyful," said Regency client Amber Sabathia, wife of Yankee legend CC.
Community Celebration Event
To mark this milestone, Regency Memory Care Club will host a special 10-Year Anniversary Party on Thursday, November 13, at the River Edge Club.
About Regency Memory Care Club
Regency Memory Care Club is an innovative adult day program designed exclusively for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and memory loss. With locations in Toms River and River Edge, NJ, Regency provides a stimulating, safe, and supportive environment that focuses on maintaining dignity, social connection, and cognitive health.
Each day features upbeat, creative activities, engaging therapies, and personalized care designed to enhance quality of life—not just for members, but for their families as well.
Media Contact
Kristi McKenna, Regency Memory Care Club, 1 201-5252200, [email protected], www.regencymemorycare.com
