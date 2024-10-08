Regenerative Agriculture Explored on All Access with Andy Garcia

Educational program All Access with Andy Garcia reviews regenerative agriculture practices intended for improving soil health.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agriculture is a crucial facet of society, impacting habitats, food, and jobs, providing raw materials used for producing food and other products, and boosting economies via trade. Soil health in many areas of the world is declining due to erosion, pollution, acidification, and nutrient imbalance. Regenerative agriculture is a management philosophy seeking to improve soil health by working with nature instead of against it. All Access with Andy Garcia will dive into practices in regenerative agriculture, featuring thought leaders in the industry and innovative technologies that are leading the way into the future.
Regenerative agriculture utilizes a more sustainable approach to farming. The intent is to reduce degradation and help the soil to get to a healthier state. Practices for increasing soil health may include adaptive grazing, limiting or not using pesticides and synthetic fertilizer, or no-till planting.
With regenerative agriculture, management practices are adapted to fit each piece of land and ensure successful operations. All Access with Andy Garcia covers content, like eco-friendly agricultural practices, to raise awareness about important issues such as soil health to help audiences know more about the ongoings of the world.
About All Access with Andy Garcia
The short-form informational segments are produced by a team of editors, producers, and videographers who have decades of experience working in educational television. All Access with Andy Garcia is hosted by actor, director, and producer Andy Garcia. He is known for his decades of phenomenal performances, starring in movies like "The Untouchables" (1987) and "Black Rain" (1989). All Access with Andy Garcia is made for public television and is created to be educational content that is both informative and inspiring.
