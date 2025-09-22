Regenerative Farming Leader Bob Jones to Keynote Metabolic Health Day Conference

CEO Bob Jones of The Chef's Garden will give the keynote talk at the upcoming Metabolic Health Day Conference. Jones, an expert in regenerative agriculture, will spotlight farmers as stewards of health and share field- and lab-based insights on sustainability, soil fertility, and nutrient density, reflecting the farm's philosophy of "food as medicine."
HURON, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Jones, co-founder and CEO of The Chef's Garden, will appear as a featured speaker at this year's Metabolic Health Day Conference in Tucson, Arizona, on October 10, 2025. He joins a lineup of trailblazing health experts, medical practitioners, and wellness professionals to explore the future of cancer care and metabolic health.
One of the primary topics of the conference is the role of farmers as stewards of health. "We believe very strongly that soil health promotes human health and wellness," explained Jones, an advocate of the concept of food as medicine. "We are pleased to be presenting our portion of this holistic approach to healing."
The Chef's Garden has become a leader in regenerative agriculture, supplying a vast array of vegetables, herbs, microgreens, and edible flowers to some of the world's most prominent chefs, as well as home cooks. Every crop is grown with a commitment to soil health, biodiversity, and long-term sustainability, and is packed with maximum nutrition.
The keynote talk by Jones, titled "Regenerative Agriculture & Human Health," will focus on experiences in the field as well as in the lab. "We will share what we're seeing from a fertility and biological perspective as it relates to nutrient density in our produce," Jones said. "The Chef's Garden is honored and humbled to be included in this first-of-its-kind conference."
Metabolic Health Day is spearheaded by Dr. Nasha Winters, an internationally recognized authority in integrative cancer care. Dr. Winters is an integrative oncology specialist, author of "The Metabolic Approach to Cancer" and "Mistletoe and the Emerging Future of Integrative Oncology," host of the Metabolic Matters podcast, and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Terrain Holding Companies.
For those who cannot attend the event in person, access to a Virtual Watch Party is available for purchase until October 3, 2025, via the conference website.
Event Details
Who: Bob Jones, Regenerative Farming Leader & CEO of The Chef's Garden
What: Keynote Speaker, Metabolic Health Day 2025
When: Friday, October 10, 2025, 1:30 p.m. MST
Where: Lowes Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N Resort Dr, Tucson, AZ 85750 (or Virtual Access)
More Information: https://metabolichealthday.life/
About Us: The Chef's Garden is a family-owned regenerative farm that aims to offer the most flavorful and nutritious vegetables, herbs, and microgreens to culinary professionals and home cooks. For over 40 years, The Chef's Garden has supplied some of the world's finest chefs and restaurants. Now, through The Chef's Garden at Home, the same delicious ingredients are available to home cooks in the United States to use and enjoy, delivered directly to their homes. The Chef's Garden mission is to grow exceptional vegetables, care for each other and the land, and inspire a vegetable-forward future.
https://www.chefs-garden.com | Facebook: @TheChefsGarden | Instagram: @thechefsgarden_ohio
Media Contact
Angela Moore, Public Relations, The Chef's Garden, 1 646-508-3743, [email protected], https://chefs-garden.com/
SOURCE The Chef's Garden
Share this article