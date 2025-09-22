Regenerative Farming Leader Bob Jones to Keynote Metabolic Health Day Conference

"We believe very strongly that soil health promotes human health and wellness." - Bob Jones. Post this

The Chef's Garden has become a leader in regenerative agriculture, supplying a vast array of vegetables, herbs, microgreens, and edible flowers to some of the world's most prominent chefs, as well as home cooks. Every crop is grown with a commitment to soil health, biodiversity, and long-term sustainability, and is packed with maximum nutrition.

The keynote talk by Jones, titled "Regenerative Agriculture & Human Health," will focus on experiences in the field as well as in the lab. "We will share what we're seeing from a fertility and biological perspective as it relates to nutrient density in our produce," Jones said. "The Chef's Garden is honored and humbled to be included in this first-of-its-kind conference."

Metabolic Health Day is spearheaded by Dr. Nasha Winters, an internationally recognized authority in integrative cancer care. Dr. Winters is an integrative oncology specialist, author of "The Metabolic Approach to Cancer" and "Mistletoe and the Emerging Future of Integrative Oncology," host of the Metabolic Matters podcast, and Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Terrain Holding Companies.

For those who cannot attend the event in person, access to a Virtual Watch Party is available for purchase until October 3, 2025, via the conference website.

Event Details

Who: Bob Jones, Regenerative Farming Leader & CEO of The Chef's Garden

What: Keynote Speaker, Metabolic Health Day 2025

When: Friday, October 10, 2025, 1:30 p.m. MST

Where: Lowes Ventana Canyon Resort, 7000 N Resort Dr, Tucson, AZ 85750 (or Virtual Access)

More Information: https://metabolichealthday.life/

About Us: The Chef's Garden is a family-owned regenerative farm that aims to offer the most flavorful and nutritious vegetables, herbs, and microgreens to culinary professionals and home cooks. For over 40 years, The Chef's Garden has supplied some of the world's finest chefs and restaurants. Now, through The Chef's Garden at Home, the same delicious ingredients are available to home cooks in the United States to use and enjoy, delivered directly to their homes. The Chef's Garden mission is to grow exceptional vegetables, care for each other and the land, and inspire a vegetable-forward future.

