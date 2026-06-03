Regent Cabinet Solutions Introduces Regent LUX, A High-Design Cabinetry Platform Bringing Elevated Design, Premium Finishes, and Greater Customization

Regent Cabinet Solutions expands its multifamily offering with a new luxury-focused design platform, providing architects and developers greater flexibility, premium materials, and modern cabinetry solutions.
NORTH EAST, Md., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regent Cabinet Solutions today announced the launch of Regent LUX, a high-design cabinetry platform created to help multifamily developers, architects, and interior designers deliver distinctive living environments through elevated finishes, contemporary design aesthetics, and expanded customization capabilities.
As resident expectations continue to evolve, multifamily communities are increasingly competing on design, experience, and identity. Regent LUX was developed to help project teams create signature spaces that elevate the resident experience while supporting the performance and efficiency required in today's multifamily environment.
"Multifamily design has evolved dramatically over the last decade," said Reuvan Sternstein, Founder & CEO of Regent Multi-Family Cabinet Solutions. "Developers are looking for ways to differentiate their communities, and designers are seeking greater creative flexibility. Regent LUX was created to bridge those needs through elevated design, premium materials, and a more sophisticated approach to customization."
Regent LUX features a curated collection of luxury finishes, including PET super matte and anti-fingerprint surfaces, real wood veneers, textured True-Feel woodgrains, acrylic high-gloss finishes, lacquer finishes, and HPL surfaces. The platform is complemented by premium design elements such as frameless cabinetry, slab door profiles, knife-edge detailing, laser edge banding, premium metal drawer systems, and modern exposed-leg installations.
Beyond finishes, Regent LUX provides architects and designers with greater freedom to create a unique aesthetic for every project. Rather than limiting design teams to predetermined combinations, the platform offers a flexible framework of premium materials, contemporary detailing, and elevated construction options that can be tailored to the character and positioning of each community.
"Regent LUX isn't simply a collection of finishes," Sternstein added. "It's a reflection of what Regent is capable of delivering. We've created a platform that empowers our partners to design distinctive spaces while benefiting from the scale, support, and multifamily expertise Regent is known for."
Designed specifically for luxury apartments, high-rise developments, and mixed-use projects, Regent LUX helps create differentiated environments through premium construction details and contemporary design features increasingly sought after in today's multifamily market
"Regent LUX formalizes something we've always been capable of doing," said Sternstein. "Now we're giving it a name, a platform, and a clear identity in the marketplace. Communities want to stand apart, and designers want more flexibility. Regent LUX delivers both."
Samples, finish kits, and design consultations are now available.
For more information, visit www.RegentLUX.com.
About Regent Multi-Family Cabinet Solutions
Regent Cabinet Solutions is a leading provider of high-quality, design-forward cabinetry built exclusively for the multi-family housing industry. As a turnkey solutions provider, Regent Cabinet Solutions supports projects with cabinetry, countertops, sinks, hardware, and movable island solutions through a single source, helping simplify coordination while maintaining design integrity from concept through installation.
Partnering with developers, architects, designers, and contractors, Regent delivers scalable solutions that combine quality, design flexibility, and dependable execution across every project type.
Learn more at www.RegentCabinetSolutions.com
Media Contact
Kathryn Towns, Regent Cabinet Solutions, 1 6789256301, [email protected], www.regentcabinetsolutions.com
SOURCE Regent Cabinet Solutions
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