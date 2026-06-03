Regent Cabinet Solutions Introduces Regent LUX, A High-Design Cabinetry Platform Bringing Elevated Design, Premium Finishes, and Greater Customization

"Regent LUX isn't simply a collection of finishes. It's a reflection of what Regent is capable of delivering. We've created a platform that empowers our partners to design distinctive spaces while benefiting from the scale, support, and multifamily expertise Regent is known for." Post this

"Multifamily design has evolved dramatically over the last decade," said Reuvan Sternstein, Founder & CEO of Regent Multi-Family Cabinet Solutions. "Developers are looking for ways to differentiate their communities, and designers are seeking greater creative flexibility. Regent LUX was created to bridge those needs through elevated design, premium materials, and a more sophisticated approach to customization."

Regent LUX features a curated collection of luxury finishes, including PET super matte and anti-fingerprint surfaces, real wood veneers, textured True-Feel woodgrains, acrylic high-gloss finishes, lacquer finishes, and HPL surfaces. The platform is complemented by premium design elements such as frameless cabinetry, slab door profiles, knife-edge detailing, laser edge banding, premium metal drawer systems, and modern exposed-leg installations.

Beyond finishes, Regent LUX provides architects and designers with greater freedom to create a unique aesthetic for every project. Rather than limiting design teams to predetermined combinations, the platform offers a flexible framework of premium materials, contemporary detailing, and elevated construction options that can be tailored to the character and positioning of each community.

"Regent LUX isn't simply a collection of finishes," Sternstein added. "It's a reflection of what Regent is capable of delivering. We've created a platform that empowers our partners to design distinctive spaces while benefiting from the scale, support, and multifamily expertise Regent is known for."

Designed specifically for luxury apartments, high-rise developments, and mixed-use projects, Regent LUX helps create differentiated environments through premium construction details and contemporary design features increasingly sought after in today's multifamily market

"Regent LUX formalizes something we've always been capable of doing," said Sternstein. "Now we're giving it a name, a platform, and a clear identity in the marketplace. Communities want to stand apart, and designers want more flexibility. Regent LUX delivers both."

Samples, finish kits, and design consultations are now available.

For more information, visit www.RegentLUX.com.

About Regent Multi-Family Cabinet Solutions

Regent Cabinet Solutions is a leading provider of high-quality, design-forward cabinetry built exclusively for the multi-family housing industry. As a turnkey solutions provider, Regent Cabinet Solutions supports projects with cabinetry, countertops, sinks, hardware, and movable island solutions through a single source, helping simplify coordination while maintaining design integrity from concept through installation.

Partnering with developers, architects, designers, and contractors, Regent delivers scalable solutions that combine quality, design flexibility, and dependable execution across every project type.

Learn more at www.RegentCabinetSolutions.com

Media Contact

Kathryn Towns, Regent Cabinet Solutions, 1 6789256301, [email protected], www.regentcabinetsolutions.com

SOURCE Regent Cabinet Solutions