Regent is Expanding What's Possible in Multifamily Design Without Unnecessary Upgrade Costs

Today's multifamily communities need to stand apart and that puts pressure on design teams to deliver more distinctive spaces while remaining disciplined on cost. Regent helps make that possible by expanding design choice and flexibility without making every elevated detail an expensive upgrade. Post this

Regent Multi-Family Cabinet Solutions is helping project teams navigate both priorities by expanding the range of cabinetry, finishes and customization options available at multifamily scale.

The National Multifamily Housing Council's March 2026 survey of leading multifamily construction and development firms illustrates the current environment. Forty-eight percent of respondents reported deals being repriced. Looking ahead, 68 percent expected overall multifamily construction conditions to improve over the following six to 12 months, signaling growing optimism alongside continued attention to project economics.

"Multifamily developers are optimistic but they're investing with greater intention," said Reuvan Sternstein, Founder & CEO of Regent Multi Family Cabinet Solutions. "Design expectations aren't slowing down either. Today's communities need to stand apart, and that puts pressure on design teams to deliver more distinctive spaces while remaining disciplined on cost. Regent helps make that possible by expanding design choice and flexibility without making every elevated detail an expensive upgrade.

Where Small Design Decisions Make a Big Difference

Recent industry design reporting reinforces the shift toward more considered multifamily interiors. Multi-Housing News' June 2026 Midyear Style Report: Multifamily Kitchen & Bath Trends highlighted movement toward more creative environments, including realistic wood textures, warmer palettes, clean cabinetry lines, slab doors and sophisticated finishes. The report also pointed to opportunities for developers to achieve an elevated aesthetic without extravagant budgets.

Cabinetry occupies a significant portion of the visual environment in an apartment kitchen, giving designers an opportunity to create meaningful differentiation through layout, color, texture, finish, door profile and material combinations without fundamentally changing the unit footprint.

"High design does not have to mean adding cost everywhere," Sternstein said. "The right design, warmer wood tone, cleaner profile or thoughtful combination of features can completely change how a kitchen feels. Our role is to give designers more of those choices while giving developers the quality, consistency and scale their projects require."

More Ways to Elevate Multifamily Design

Regent offers an extensive range of paint enamels, wood stains, melamine and thermofoil finishes, on-trend door styles, construction options and custom details. Custom paint color matching is also available at no additional charge, giving designers greater freedom to create a property-specific look.

For projects seeking a more elevated design expression, Regent LUX expands those possibilities with real wood veneers, PET surfaces, True Feel EIR textures, acrylic and lacquer high-gloss finishes, frameless European construction and premium detailing.

Together, Regent and Regent LUX give project teams more control over where to elevate the design and where to maintain value.

"Multifamily projects should not have to choose between standard and luxury," Sternstein said. "We can help developers and designers make intentional choices about where to create greater design impact while maintaining value and protecting the overall vision of the property."

About Regent Multi-Family Cabinet Solutions

Regent Multi-Family Cabinet Solutions delivers high-design cabinetry at multifamily scale nationwide. With more than 250,000 cabinet installations completed across more than 650 projects, Regent combines extensive design flexibility, domestic capabilities and global production efficiencies to deliver consistent quality, reliable execution and a broad range of cabinetry and finish solutions for multifamily development.

For more information, visit www.RegentCabinetSolutions.com

Media Contact

Kathryn Towns, Regent Cabinet Solutions, 1 6789256301, [email protected], www.regentcabinetsolutions.com

SOURCE Regent Cabinet Solutions