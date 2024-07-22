Regional Marketing and Branding Firm Brand3 Welcomes New Director of Sales and Marketing

"Jon's personality perfectly aligns with our core values, and we are confident that his leadership and expertise will bring fresh, innovative ideas to the table and help take Brand3 to new heights." - Orsolya Herbein, President and Brand Strategist, Brand3 Post this

At Brand3, Jon leads the way in marketing the firm and introducing potential clients to strategies for overcoming roadblocks in their marketing efforts. He also oversees all business development and client engagement efforts.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Jon to the Brand3 team as our new Sales and Marketing Director," said President and Brand Strategist Orsolya Herbein. "Jon's personality perfectly aligns with our core values, and we are confident that his leadership and expertise will bring fresh, innovative ideas to the table and help take Brand3 to new heights. We can't wait to see the positive impact he'll have as we continue to grow and serve our clients in excellence."

Brand3's team is motivated by the core belief that behind every brand is a unique story, and telling that story with authenticity is the key to connecting with the business's target market. It's a philosophy Jon clearly shares and is excited to support.

"Brand3 is the company I've always wanted to be a part of. Orsolya Herbein is an amazing strategist and business owner. She has assembled a dream team of strategists, writers, designers, coders, and marketers. I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to sharing this team with businesses in the DMV and nationwide! Big things to come!" remarked Mr. Bailey.

The executive team at Brand3 seems to agree. They've all expressed confidence that Jon's leadership will be instrumental in their mission to support small businesses throughout our region and positively impact the local economy.

About Brand3

Brand3 is a full-service marketing firm with a unique focus on elevating the brand presence and marketing performance of small businesses and nonprofits throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Their strategic approach to marketing combines brand strategy, marketing strategy, and customer experience to build a strong foundation for business growth. This process transforms a brand's marketing platform from "noise to clarity," preventing wasteful spending on marketing and amplifying the effectiveness of campaigns. In doing so, their team helps local brands achieve the same effectiveness and quality as national ones and reach their full potential in the market.

