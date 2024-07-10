Register Now for B&C's "Determining PFAS Content in Your Supply Chain and Expanding Data Collection Practice" Webinar, on July 23, 2024, 11:00 am (EDT)

With Chemical Data Reporting (CDR) wrapping up this fall, companies still have time to gather the necessary information regarding PFAS to begin reporting as early as this November. Post this

In this webinar, Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, B&C, and Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, will review what PFAS are reportable, what information is due and by when, why finished product importers are on the hook for reporting, why there is a 12-year look-back, and the all-important topic of how much diligence is due before concluding information is "not known or reasonably ascertainable."

Topics Covered:

What activities are reportable?

Where might PFAS be in your supply chain?

What diligence is due?

Managing data developed.

Speakers Include:

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. is Director of Chemistry with B&C. Dr. Engler is a 17-year veteran of EPA and is one of the most widely recognized experts in the field of green chemistry, having served as senior staff scientist in EPA's Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) and leader of EPA's Green Chemistry Program. He has participated in thousands of TSCA substance reviews at EPA, as well as pre-notice and post-review meetings with submitters to resolve complex or difficult cases, and he draws upon this invaluable experience to assist B&C clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries.

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.

