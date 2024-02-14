Register Now for B&C's "FIFRA Hot Topics" Webinar on March 12, 2024, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (EDT)

In 2024, OPP's core focus can be expected to be on making further progress on integrating ESA with registration activities and PRIA 5 implementation. Post this

OPP and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Issues and Priorities

EPA Progress to Integrate the Requirements of FIFRA and ESA

PRIA 5 Implementation

2024 Farm Bill

Chemicals of Note: Chlorpyrifos, Dicamba, Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)

Newly Issued "Free from" Claims

Climate Change and Environmental Justice

Enforcement Priorities

Developing Policies for Treated Articles and Pesticide Devices

Developments in EPA's Antimicrobials Division

James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C, is a critical ally for any client addressing chemical policy, legislative, and related issues. He has been intimately involved with FIFRA and Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) legislative reauthorization and key regulatory matters for over four decades. Mr. Aidala brings extensive legislative experience on Capitol Hill and past experience as the senior official at EPA for pesticide and chemical regulation, and provides clients with vital insights into not only relevant current policies of EPA and sister agencies, but also the way these policies have been or are likely to be formulated to help clients more successfully address regulatory matters.

Lisa R. Burchi, Of Counsel, B&C, has significant expertise in a wide array of FIFRA matters, including data compensation, compliance with requirements applicable to products regulated under FIFRA (e.g., pesticide devices, treated articles, minimum risk pesticides), and counsels on matters related to California law, including Proposition 65 and ingredient disclosure regulations. Ms. Burchi delivers more than 25 years of experience in these highly specialized fields.

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.

