Register Now for B&C's "FIFRA Hot Topics" Webinar on March 12, 2024, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (EDT)

Register now to join Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) for "FIFRA Hot Topics," a complimentary webinar covering key priorities for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) and what companies should know to avoid market entry delays and other commercial disruptions.
During the Biden-Harris Administration's term, EPA OPP has focused on long-standing challenges, including efforts to meet Endangered Species Act (ESA) consultation requirements and meeting core pesticide registration obligations. In this election year, EPA will seek to complete as many actions on its agenda as possible while also avoiding any significant or controversial pre-election missteps. EPA also has been working hard to meet the requirements in the law and each of the statutory deadlines imposed under the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act of 2022 (PRIA 5). In 2024, OPP's core focus can be expected to be on making further progress on integrating ESA with registration activities and PRIA 5 implementation.
Topics Covered:
- OPP and Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) Issues and Priorities
- EPA Progress to Integrate the Requirements of FIFRA and ESA
- PRIA 5 Implementation
- 2024 Farm Bill
- Chemicals of Note: Chlorpyrifos, Dicamba, Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS)
- Newly Issued "Free from" Claims
- Climate Change and Environmental Justice
- Enforcement Priorities
- Developing Policies for Treated Articles and Pesticide Devices
- Developments in EPA's Antimicrobials Division
Speakers include:
James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C, is a critical ally for any client addressing chemical policy, legislative, and related issues. He has been intimately involved with FIFRA and Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) legislative reauthorization and key regulatory matters for over four decades. Mr. Aidala brings extensive legislative experience on Capitol Hill and past experience as the senior official at EPA for pesticide and chemical regulation, and provides clients with vital insights into not only relevant current policies of EPA and sister agencies, but also the way these policies have been or are likely to be formulated to help clients more successfully address regulatory matters.
Lisa R. Burchi, Of Counsel, B&C, has significant expertise in a wide array of FIFRA matters, including data compensation, compliance with requirements applicable to products regulated under FIFRA (e.g., pesticide devices, treated articles, minimum risk pesticides), and counsels on matters related to California law, including Proposition 65 and ingredient disclosure regulations. Ms. Burchi delivers more than 25 years of experience in these highly specialized fields.
Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.
