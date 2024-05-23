Register Now for B&C's "There Is More to TSCA Reporting Than CDR" Webinar, Featuring Dave Turk and Stephanie Griffin from EPA OCSPP, on June 18, 2024, 11:00 am (EDT)

These TSCA reporting obligations have been of interest to stakeholders, raising many good questions and interest in understanding why EPA is seeking information, how it relies upon the information it receives, and what is in scope under the various reporting obligations. Post this

B&C appreciates that EPA is working hard to reach out to traditional and non-traditional TSCA stakeholders. We see this webinar as an opportunity to address why these reporting authorities are critically important for the regulated community to share information and for EPA to consider such information in its regulatory initiatives.

Topics Covered:

TSCA Section 8(a)

CDR Rule

PFAS Data Reporting Rule

Consideration of Potential TDR Rule

TSCA Section 8(c): Allegations, Recordkeeping, and Production

TSCA Section 8(d): Health and Safety Data Reporting (and current proposal)

TSCA Section 8(e): Notification of Substantial Risk

Speakers Include:

Dave Turk has been working at EPA on Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) regulatory and policy activities for 13 years. Additionally, Dave has supervised certain TSCA activities authorized under Sections 4 and 8 for the past three years, including the activities that will be discussed during the webinar. Throughout his service at EPA, Dave has supported rulemakings, designed improvements to information technology (IT) systems, and helped develop policy responses.

Stephanie Griffin has worked for EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) since 2016. Throughout her time there, she has supported regulatory activities for the TRI program. Over the past four years, she has also helped develop reporting rules and other data call-ins under TSCA Section 8, including the Section 8(a)(7) PFAS reporting rule.

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. is Director of Chemistry with B&C. Dr. Engler is a 17-year veteran of EPA and is one of the most widely recognized experts in the field of green chemistry, having served as senior staff scientist in EPA's Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) and leader of EPA's Green Chemistry Program. He has participated in thousands of TSCA substance reviews at EPA, as well as pre-notice and post-review meetings with submitters to resolve complex or difficult cases, and he draws upon this invaluable experience to assist B&C clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries.

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.

