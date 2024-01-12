Register Now for B&C's "What to Expect in Chemicals Policy and Regulation and on Capitol Hill in 2024" Webinar

2024 will be exciting, in a good sense. There is an exceptional level of uncertainty in Washington for the New Year, even in comparison to past election years. Post this

We invite you to join Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®); James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant, B&C; and Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, B&C for a lively, timely, and focused discussion on the state of play and how we expect things will shake out in 2024. Registration is open now.

Topics Covered:

Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) in 2024:

Final/proposed existing chemical rules;

TSCA Section 4 test rules;

Final fees rule;

Updated existing chemical framework rule;

Prioritization of additional substances; and

Chemical Data Reporting.

Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) in 2024:

EPA's Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) activities expected as election year 2024 priorities;

EPA's development of policies and strategies for implementation of the Endangered Species Act (ESA); and

OPP's implementation of the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act of 2022 (PRIA 5) requirements.

Speakers Include:

James V. Aidala, Senior Government Affairs Consultant with B&C, has been intimately involved with the TSCA and FIFRA legislative reauthorization and key regulatory matters for over four decades. Mr. Aidala brings extensive legislative experience on Capitol Hill and past experience as the senior official at EPA for pesticide and chemical regulation and provides clients with vital insights into not only relevant current policies of EPA and sister agencies, but also the way these policies have been or are likely to be formulated to help clients more successfully address regulatory matters.

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. is Director of Chemistry with B&C. Dr. Engler is a 17-year veteran of EPA and is one of the most widely recognized experts in the field of green chemistry, having served as senior staff scientist in EPA's Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) and leader of EPA's Green Chemistry Program. He has participated in thousands of TSCA substance reviews at EPA, as well as pre-notice and post-review meetings with submitters to resolve complex or difficult cases, and he draws upon this invaluable experience to assist B&C clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries.

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.

