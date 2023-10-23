Register to Attend Silicon Valley Accelerator Pitch Session for Black Owned Businesses

"The ABLE program serves as a model, demonstrating how addressing the distinctive requirements of Black founders can effectively bridge the opportunity divide and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive, and equitable future for all." Almaz Negash, Founder and Executive Director of ADN Post this

Almaz Negash, Founder and Executive Director of African Diaspora Network says, "Fostering economic growth relies on the pivotal steps of training, mentoring, and investing in Black entrepreneurs. The remarkable diversity and talent showcased by the participants of the Accelerating Black Leadership & Entrepreneurship (ABLE) program fill us with immense pride. They stand as living proof of the potential that exists within our community, poised to create a significant impact and flourish. The ABLE program serves as a model, demonstrating how addressing the distinctive requirements of Black founders can effectively bridge the opportunity divide and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive, and equitable future for all."

This year's ABLE cohort comprises 11 remarkable entrepreneurs from eight different states: California, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin. All participating enterprises in this third cohort are proudly 100% US-based, Black-owned, and span across nine diverse sectors, including Connectivity, Data-Tech, Education, Health-Tech, Health & Wellness, FinTech, Legal-Tech, Logistics, and Renewable Energy. Members of the ABLE cohort will present their ventures at an in-person pitch session, and graduation ceremony, to leading Silicon Valley investors, angel and impact investors, and venture capitalists, among others. Participants will also receive a modest stipend as a financial award upon completion of the program.

The African Diaspora Network oversees the implementation of ABLE, in partnership with Bill as the lead funder and the Silicon Valley Executive Center, Santa Clara University as academic partner. Other funders of ABLE include Makahama Foundation, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, California Black Freedom Fund, the County of Santa Clara, KLA Foundation, and Black Rock.

"It takes guts and grit for any entrepreneur to overcome obstacles and succeed. For African American entrepreneurs, having someone to turn to as they confront those obstacles can be challenging. We support ABLE as they provide critical resources and mentorship to help the next generation of African American entrepreneurs succeed. The energy and innovation these entrepreneurs bring is impressive, and we're excited to support them." said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of BILL.

"The Leavey School of Business's Silicon Valley Executive Center at Santa Clara University is proud to be the academic partner of the ABLE program with the African Diaspora Network. This program resonates with the Jesuit Catholic value of social justice and we are committed to addressing the funding gap for Black founders. We have enjoyed working with the ABLE Entrepreneurs in Cohort 3 and are excited to accompany each of them on their entrepreneurial journeys." said Dennis Lanham, Senior Assistant Dean and Executive Director of the Silicon Valley Executive Center at Santa Clara University

ABLE was launched in 2021 and 27 Black entrepreneurs have since graduated from the program. ABLE provides Black entrepreneurs with mentorship and entrepreneurship training that addresses the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses in the U.S., access to funders, and financial support.

"Being part of this Cohort has been an extraordinary blessing. As an entrepreneur of color, it's common to experience moments of isolation on our journey, but ABLE has not only provided me with inspiration but also equipped me with essential tools and an empowering community, propelling my journey forward" said Rhode Malivert; CEO, K12 Preparatory Academy and ABLE 2023 cohort member.

For more information about ABLE, please email [email protected] or visit http://www.africandiasporanetwork.org

African Diaspora Network (ADN) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization. Our mission is to harness and engage the intellectual, financial, philanthropic and entrepreneurial capacity of Africans and friends of Africa in support of economic and social development across Africa. Since 2010, the African Diaspora Network has energized collaboration among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, philanthropists and African Diasporans to uplift its local community towards the benefit of Africa. ADN is dedicated to providing virtual and physical forums to accelerate access to resources that foster partnership, knowledge sharing, and advance investment opportunities.

