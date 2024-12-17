RegisterBlast Achieves TX-RAMP Certification with Support from Bright Defense

"Bright Defense has been an ideal partner in helping us achieve TX-RAMP Level 2 certification," said David Broome, Chief Technology Officer at RegisterBlast. "Their professionalism and dedication were invaluable, and we wouldn't hesitate to work with them again." Post this

"Bright Defense has been an ideal partner in helping us achieve TX-RAMP Level 2 certification," said David Broome, Chief Technology Officer at RegisterBlast. "Their team provided regular check-ins, clear guidance, and expert insights that made navigating the often complex and bureaucratic certification process seamless. Their professionalism and dedication were invaluable, and we wouldn't hesitate to work with them again. In fact, we're already engaged with Bright Defense as we pursue our next security certification, confident in their ability to help us reach new milestones."

"We are thrilled to have supported RegisterBlast in achieving TX-RAMP certification, a significant milestone highlighting their commitment to protecting customer data," said Tim Mektrakarn, Co-Founder at Bright Defense. "This accomplishment reflects RegisterBlast's dedication to security and the value of strong collaboration. At Bright Defense, we take pride in guiding organizations through complex compliance requirements, enabling them to strengthen stakeholder trust and uphold the highest data protection standards."

About RegisterBlast

RegisterBlast is the leading Testing Center Management Platform, designed to streamline the scheduling, registration, and administration of exams and other academic services. Trusted by colleges and universities for over 21 years, RegisterBlast combines user-focused innovation with powerful tools to save time, improve efficiency, and enhance the student experience. With integrations tailored to each institution's needs and a commitment to client-driven development, RegisterBlast continues to set the standard for excellence in academic scheduling and resource management. Learn more at RegisterBlast.com.

About Bright Defense

Bright Defense is defending the world from cybersecurity threats through continuous compliance.

We understand that compliance is more than just checking boxes. It's about minimizing the financial risk and reputational harm from a data breach. It's also about assuring your clients, stakeholders, and employees that you are conducting business with the greatest commitment to security and data integrity.

Bright Defense combines technology, expertise, and a customer-centric approach into a continuous compliance service that meets your unique business needs. Our monthly engagement model delivers a robust cybersecurity program that allows you to meet compliance frameworks, including TX-RAMP, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI, and CMMC.

Once compliance certification is achieved, we constantly enhance your security program to keep up with the evolving threat landscape and compliance standards. Our compliance automation toolset powered by Drata gives you complete visibility into your compliance status while saving you time and money.

For more information about Bright Defense and our comprehensive cybersecurity compliance services, please visit https://brightdefense.com.

