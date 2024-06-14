Registered Psychotherapist & Hypnotherapist Debbie Papadakis Receives Prestigious Penn & Quill Award from The International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association

The International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association (IMDHA) proudly honored Debbie Papadakis for her years of outstanding work and dedication in the field of hypnotherapy with the esteemed Penn & Quill Award during their annual Hypno Expo conference held on May 18th.

TORONTO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association (IMDHA) proudly honored Debbie Papadakis for her years of outstanding work and dedication in the field of hypnotherapy with the esteemed Penn & Quill Award during their annual Hypno Expo conference held on May 18th. As a Registered Psychotherapist and Clinical Hypnotherapist, Papadakis was recognized for her exceptional literary contributions and steadfast commitment to advancing the field of hypnosis.

Debbie Papadakis garnered acclaim for her impactful book, The Relationship Code: Heal Your Wounded Heart, along with a multitude of written works that have significantly enriched the understanding and application of hypnotherapy. With a career spanning 25 years, she has been an integral part of IMDHA, serving as a valued faculty member and contributing extensively to the organization's initiatives.

Debbie expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, "This award holds immense significance for me. It reinforces the importance of our collective mission to enhance lives through a combination of psychotherapy and hypnotherapy." She also underscored the pivotal role of IMDHA in fostering education, professional development, and community, while highlighting her longstanding association since 2002 and previous recognitions received from the association.

As the Founder of Hypno Healing Institute in Toronto, Debbie Papadakis embodies a dedication to empowering individuals to tap into their innate potential through psychotherapeutic and hypnotherapeutic modalities. Her mission revolves around educating, inspiring, and empowering clients and students alike, guiding them towards self-discovery and transformative healing experiences.

Debbie's extensive credentials include licensure by the College of Psychotherapists of Ontario, accreditation as an NLP and Timeline Therapy Trainer, and certification by the American Board of Hypnotherapy. She has been inducted into the International Hypnosis Hall of Fame (2002) and maintains affiliations with prestigious organizations such as the International Board for Regression Therapy (IBRT), and the Ontario Association of Mental Health Professionals (OAMHP).

Reflecting on her journey, Debbie shared, "My insatiable quest for knowledge led me to delve deeper into hypnosis and the intricacies of the human psyche. Through therapy, my clients find solace in shedding negative emotions, dispelling limiting beliefs, and reclaiming their freedom."

About Hypno Healing Institute Inc.: Situated at 355 Keele Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Hypno Healing Institute specializes in empowering individuals to overcome obstacles, heal past traumas, address addictions, mend relationships, and achieve holistic wellness through a blend of psychotherapy and hypnotherapy, coupled with courses and workshops. For more information, visit www.hypno-healing.com or call (416) 760-8996.

About the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association®: IMDHA is committed to advancing the understanding and application of hypnosis in complementary healthcare, advocating for research, and offering a referral service of certified members to healthcare providers and the public. Certified members adhere to rigorous educational and professional standards, ensuring the delivery of top-quality care.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Debbie Papadakis

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (416) 760-8996

www.hypno-healing.com

Media Contact

Debbie Papadakis, Hypno Healing Institute, 1 4167608996, [email protected], www.hypno-healing.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Hypno Healing Institute