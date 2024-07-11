Registration for the 2024 Sandler Partners National Summit Is Open!

The 2024 Sandler Partners National Summit registration is now open for Partners, potential Partners, & industry experts. Join the leading independent Technology Solutions Distributor's community on October 7-10 in Huntington Beach, CA to learn, connect, & grow!

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Registration is now open for the 2024 Sandler Partners National Summit, returning to the picturesque oceanfront Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Southern California from October 7-10. This eagerly awaited event allows Partners, potential Partners, and interested industry professionals from across the U.S. and Canada to come together to uncover new opportunities, make meaningful connections, and grow their business, right by the Pacific Ocean.

Attendees can visit the official registration page to secure their place and join the 500+ members of the Sandler Partners community who have already pre-registered!

Participants will be able to choose from a variety of sessions developed based on Partner feedback, covering sales strategy, current/emerging technologies, business approaches, how to effectively utilize available Sandler tools/resources, and more. This event offers Partners the opportunity to enhance or start their independent technology practice, discovering new offerings that lead to growth.

"This is the biggest community gathering of the year, built around one sole purpose: helping Partners and our community grow revenue," says Justin Marano, Chief Revenue Officer - Channel. "Beyond the education and insights that Partners will gain from the sessions, the Summit gives them opportunities to make the connections that will help move the needle for their business. From making deeper bonds with their support team, to creating meaningful relationships with top Providers, attending this event gives our community the chance to uncover new prospective revenue streams. We hope to see you there!"

Exceptional support and personalized treatment are something Partners often state as a reason they swear by Sandler Partners, the industry's last independent TSD, both at this event and as part of the wider community. They benefit from a passionate team focused exclusively on helping them broaden their technology offerings and deliver the best solutions to their customers. It's not uncommon to hear Partners and Providers refer to Sandler Partners as "family," with the National Summit serving as a pivotal event where they come together to support each other and grow their business with all stakeholders present to explore what's possible.

Providers are a vital and valued part of the National Summit and the Sandler community. The Sandler Partners team positions participating suppliers for success by creating an environment conducive to making new connections, sharing what they offer, and best ways to collaborate to win new business. Participating Providers are empowered to showcase how the latest technologies can bring value to both customers and the Partner community. The National Summit cultivates ongoing relationships that are mutually beneficial for everyone involved. Only sponsoring Providers are allowed to attend this event, those interested in participating as a sponsor can learn more by contacting [email protected].

Visit https://Summit.SandlerPartners.com/2024 for more information and to register.

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

