Registration is Now Open for the Chicago Dental Society's 2026 Midwinter Meeting

"This year, we're proud to be introducing enhancements that both honor the event's historic roots while elevating the attendee experience with new amenities, comforts, conveniences, upgraded technologies and many other exciting surprises," said 2026 CDS President Dr. Phil Schefke. "Whether you attend every year, every other year, haven't attended in a long time or have never attended, the 2026 Midwinter Meeting is the dental meeting you don't want to miss."

Now enhanced to deliver an even more attendee-centric environment, the Exhibit Hall will feature a redesigned layout that can accommodate additional exhibitors, provide more refreshments, and offer memorable, interactive destinations – like Hadley's Hounds Pet Park, the Onsite Mural Design and other fun surprises. The conveniently located Grab and Go Marketplaces and Relax and Recharge Lounges will provide ample opportunities for attendees to refuel and recharge without the need to leave the Exhibit Hall or wait in lengthy lines – allowing more time for dental teams to explore, touch and test cutting-edge innovations. From large brands to small, up-and-coming companies, the 2026 Midwinter Meeting will convene more than 400 exhibitors–including more than 35 first-time exhibitors– with the total number of exhibitors continuing to grow each day.

The February meeting will provide attendees with more than 230 CE-accredited courses, including 45 interactive hands-on workshops and 26 free courses covering trending, foundational, and specialized topics. Dentists, hygienists, specialists and every member of the dental team will have the opportunity to learn from the brightest minds in the industry while building a personalized curriculum that can be applied the very next day to deliver the best patient care.

"Every year, the dedicated CDS team works tirelessly to deliver an experience that brings together tens of thousands of dental professionals from around the world," said 2026 CDS Scientific Program and Speakers Committee Chair Dr. William Simon. "For the 2026 Midwinter Meeting, we're raising the bar once again with fresh ideas and exciting new enhancements. If you only put one meeting on your calendar, it should be this one."

Returning to the Midwinter Meeting are the yoga sessions as part of our Mindfulness and Wellness Events, the Dental Student Reception, the Friday Night Bash event, Pop-In for Garrett's Popcorn, Sips, Suds & Sales Happy Hour, the Smile & Shine Hygienist Luncheon and the Keynote Session, featuring Chicago Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall-of-Famer Chris Chelios. New this year are exclusive lounges for Early Career Dentists and International attendees, where they can network or recharge. In addition to the Midwinter Meeting-exclusive events and offerings, general networking opportunities will be held onsite at McCormick Place and other great venues across the City of Chicago.

Attendees can register now for the 2026 Midwinter Meeting at https://on.cds.org/register. Visit cds.org/mwm for more information on this year's events, registration fees, course program, list of exhibitors and other pertinent Midwinter Meeting information.

