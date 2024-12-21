Registration Is Now Open for Women's Health and Menopause, a Continuing Medical Education Course Offered by Harvard Medical School and Mass General Brigham

Menopause and Perimenopause are high-profile topics and women are demanding treatment for symptoms. We have curated the very best teachers to cover cutting-edge women-specific instruction in Menopause, Cardiology, Oncology, Lifestyle, Sexual Health, and more for the health of the whole woman. Post this

Participants in the Women's Health and Menopause 2025 course will gain an overview of a woman's lifespan and hormonal phases. They will learn new and innovative skills in clinical reasoning and problem-solving for menopausal symptoms, develop a deeper understanding of perimenopause and its management, and design effective management plans for prescribing hormone therapies, including estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. Participants will also understand the treatment of weight gain and obesity in menopause, evaluate the safety and risks of menopausal hormone therapy, and explore alternatives to hormone therapy for menopausal symptoms. Further, they will demonstrate an understanding of Lifestyle Medicine and healthy lifestyle practices, including nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress management. Additionally, the course will discuss the impact, diagnosis, and treatment of sexual health issues in women, including pelvic physical therapy, hormone use, and counseling. Inclusive LGBTQ issues relevant to the health of all women will be described, along with addressing unique considerations in caring for women with cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, dermatologic, gastrointestinal, metabolic, psychiatric, and oncologic conditions.

The course will feature sessions on perimenopausal and menopausal transitions, hormonal and non-hormonal treatments, and lifestyle medicine. There will be dedicated discussions on women's cardiology, brain health, sexual health, and more. Case-based presentations and interactive Q&A sessions will enhance the learning experience. Participants will have access to lectures and materials online for 11 months after the course. The presentations, led by leading clinical educators from Harvard Medical School and its affiliated hospitals, along with nationally and internationally recognized guest faculty, will be engaging and lively. Support for virtual learning will ensure high-quality images and sound.

The course will run Monday through Friday, featuring morning and afternoon lecture sessions. Each lecture will last 45 minutes, followed by 10 minutes for supervised Q&A. Speakers will be available for additional questions at the conclusion of each session and via email.

Dr. Qureshi stated, "This course is your chance to enhance your expertise in women's health and menopause care, empowering you to improve patient outcomes and build confidence as a women's health clinician." Do not miss this opportunity to join a transformative learning experience presented by Harvard Medical School and Mass General Brigham!

