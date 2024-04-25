Registration Is Open! Sizzle on the Cover of Taste of Home Magazine as Colossal's 2024 Favorite Chef

"Being America's Favorite Chef is legit!" said Karen Jenkins, the 2023 Favorite Chef champion. Post this

PRESENTED BY: CHEF CARLA HALL

Leading the culinary charge is the incomparable chef and TV personality, Carla Hall. From her seasoned exploits on "Top Chef" and "The Chew" to her current HBO sensation, "Chasing Flavor," Hall continues to whisk audiences away with her infectious charm and culinary insight.

CELEBRATE, SUPPORT & ELEVATE

Colossal's commitment to culinary excellence extends beyond the kitchen. With over $4.7M raised for the James Beard Foundation, the Favorite Chef competition fosters a community of chefs supporting chefs. Through this initiative, the James Beard Foundation continues to champion inclusivity and sustainability, providing vital resources and programs for America's culinary professionals.

TWO TITLES FOR THE TAKING:

PEOPLE'S CHOICE: The public will select the 2024 Favorite Chef, honoring a culinary favorite who embodies passion, tenacity, and a dash of fire.

CARLA'S PICK: Some competing chefs will have the opportunity to showcase their plated presentation skills to earn recognition from the esteemed Food Network star herself, Carla Hall.

LEARN FROM THE EXPERTS: EXCLUSIVE WORKSHOPS

Participants will gain invaluable insights from top culinary professionals, including:

James Beard Foundation's President and COO, Kris Moon : Leadership In and Out of the Kitchen

: Leadership In and Out of the Kitchen Chef Terry Matthews : The Secret Sauce to Catering Events

: The Secret Sauce to Catering Events Chef Carla Hall : The Art of Plating and Presentation

: The Art of Plating and Presentation Influencer Melissa Anaya (@eatdrinkaz): Cooking Up Engaging Social Content

SPONSORED BY:

Cutco®: A family-owned, small-town manufacturing company, Cutco provides not just American-made premium knives but kitchen solutions and knife know-how that can simplify and ease any cooking challenges.





JOHN BOOS & CO.: Since 1887, John Boos has been a trusted provider of high-quality cutting boards, butcher blocks, and work spaces that have inspired home cooks, chefs, and food service industry workers for generations.





& CO.: Since 1887, has been a trusted provider of high-quality cutting boards, butcher blocks, and work spaces that have inspired home cooks, chefs, and food service industry workers for generations. CHEF WORKS®: The leading manufacturer of chef uniforms and chef wear programs within the food service and hospitality industries around the globe. Chef Works ensures chefs look as sharp as their knives.

PREVIOUS FAVORITE CHEFS:

Karen 'Chef Kay' Jenkins: A culinary luminary, serving passion and panache with every dish.

Chef Sémone Hopkins: A culinary trailblazer, proving that talent, drive, and a pinch of spice can turn dreams into reality.

Don't let this opportunity simmer! Register now for Colossal's Favorite Chef competition and set your culinary journey ablaze.

For more information and registration details, visit https://favchef.com.

About Colossal

Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Favorite Chef, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare, a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal.org. Who's Next?

