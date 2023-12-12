Registration Now Open for Clarion Safety Systems Free, Live Webinar on Maximizing On-Product Warnings

The webinar takes place on January 16, 2024 from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET. It's intended for safety and design engineers, product liability managers, safety professionals, and business leaders. Post this

The basics of product liability and the legal duty to warn

Overview of the ANSI and ISO standards concerning warning labels

Most recent changes to ANSI Z535.4 and ISO 3864-2 standards

Common labeling mistakes made by manufacturers

Next steps to take to ensure effective warnings

Of special significance is that both the ANSI Z535 and ISO 3864-2 standards were republished in 2022. This marked the first time that many of the standards in the ANSI Z535 family have been reviewed and updated in more than 10 years. Three of the six ANSI standards (Z535.1, Z535.3, and Z535.5) were republished in August 2022, and the remaining three (Z535.2, Z535.4, and Z535.6) are expected to be published shortly. While ISO 3864-2 was republished in 2022 without any changes, the previous republication in 2016 contained significant updates related to format options and symbol use.

The webinar will be instructed by Angela Lambert, who has over a decade of experience in product safety and liability issues. Lambert is the head of standards compliance at Clarion Safety Systems, and serves in leadership roles in the ANSI and ISO committees for product safety, workplace safety, and visual safety communication. She is the chair of ANSI Z535.1 Safety Colors, a member of the ANSI Z535 Committee, the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 145 and of the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 283, and is the liaison representative from ISO/TC 145 to ISO/TC 283.

Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.

