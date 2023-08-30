Registration Now Open for Sept. 8 Military and Veteran Food Distribution

Soldiers' Angels event kicks off monthly opportunity for Dallas-area Service Members and Veterans in need of food support

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soldiers' Angels, the national nonprofit that provides more food exclusively to Veterans than any other organization in America, is coming to North Texas during National Hunger Action Month and hosting its first Military and Veteran Food Distribution event in Dallas on Friday, Sept. 8.

Registration is now open at SoldiersAngels.org/Dallas. The food distribution is open to Veterans and active duty Service Members, Guardsmen, and Reservists. Service Members and Veterans must pre-register each month.

To be held on the first Friday of every month, the Dallas Military and Veteran Food Distribution event will eventually provide 200 pre-registered Military-connected individuals and families, on average, 75 lbs. of fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and non-perishables. The initial event will serve 100 Service Members and Veterans.

The Sept. 8 launch event is sponsored by Lockheed Martin; the date also coincides with its monthly employee volunteer day. A long-time supporter of Soldiers' Angels, the company recently provided similar support at the organization's food distribution events in Denver and Orlando.

Now in its eighth year, Soldiers' Angels' monthly food distribution has not only expanded to Dallas; it has gone beyond Veterans to also include active duty Service Members, Guardsmen, and Reservists in need of support. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly 100,000 military Veterans reside in Dallas County, Texas.

HOW TO REGISTER: Veterans, Service Members, Guardsmen and Reservists must pre-register at SoldiersAngels.org/Dallas.

WHEN: Friday, September 8, 2023, 1:00-2:00 PM

WHO: Hosted by Soldiers' Angels and Lockheed Martin in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank

WHERE: Holy Cross Catholic Church, 5004 Bonnie View Rd., Dallas, Texas 78241

BACKGROUND: Soldiers' Angels' Military and Veteran Food Distribution is a nationwide initiative that started in September 2015 at the nonprofit headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. The program continues monthly and has expanded to Atlanta, Charleston, Denver, Detroit, Orlando, and Dallas. And, thanks to generous donors, the program has expanded in 2023 to include qualified active duty Military, Guard, and Reserve families. For video of Soldiers' Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution in action, visit soldiersangels.org/veteranfooddistributions.

About Soldiers' Angels: Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist Veterans, wounded and deployed personnel, and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at soldiersangels.org.

About Lockheed Martin: Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. Please follow @LMNews on X for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Media Contact

Mark Szymanski, Soldiers' Angels, 1 210-629-0020, [email protected], www.SoldiersAngels.org

Michelle Julazadeh Chavarin, Soldiers' Angels, 1 210-960-4828, [email protected], www.SoldiersAngels.org

