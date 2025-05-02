Registration Now Open for the 2025 Secure Cash and Transport Association Conference

This year's theme, "Cash in Motion: Navigating Change, Seizing Opportunity," reflects a pivotal moment in the cash industry as innovation, regulation, and market shifts reshape how cash is handled, valued, and secured. Post this

Regulatory & Political Pressures: The industry continues to grapple with inconsistent acceptance of cash by states, municipalities and businesses, while progress made through initiatives like the Payment Choice Act, championed by advocates such as SCTA member Jim Petit, represents a potentially significant milestone.

Technological Disruption: The Federal Reserve's Next Gen 2025 initiative introduces changes that may impact industry operations. Meanwhile, the widespread adoption of cash recycling systems and processes are changing the landscape for armored carriers, merchants, and financial institutions.

Coin Elimination on the Horizon: As discussions around phasing out the penny gain momentum, the implications for both merchants and consumers are becoming increasingly urgent, just in time for what promises to be a highly relevant panel discussion at this year's event.

Now in its 13th year, the SCTA Conference remains the premier forum for professionals across the cash ecosystem to share insights, explore trends, and foster meaningful industry partnerships.

Early bird pricing for both SCTA members and non-members is available through July 22, 2025. Attendees are encouraged to register early to take advantage of discounted rates and secure their spot at this premier industry event.

Register now at: scta.securetransportassociation.org

