Registration Now Open for Vectorworks Design Days 2024

Worldwide Networking Events Set to Take Place in London, Vancouver, and Tokyo.
COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global and design BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. announces the return of its Design Days, inviting architects, interior designers, landscape, and entertainment design professionals to these worldwide networking and educational events. Customers will have the chance to connect with fellow industry leaders and design enthusiasts and get a first-hand look at what's new in Vectorworks 2025, set to release in September 2024.
"We are excited to welcome back Design Days for the opportunity to collaborate with designers seeking to make the most of their software," said Rubina Siddiqui, Assoc. AIA, Vectorworks Senior Product Marketing Director. "These events are about showcasing our latest innovative developments and features while fostering a community where creativity and technology converge, and we look forward to exploring how we can push the boundaries of design together."
In addition to exploring the upcoming software release, attendees will gain valuable insights from their peers' success stories and network with like-minded designers and the Vectorworks senior leadership team as they present the future of Vectorworks.
Vectorworks Design Days is returning to London and Vancouver, and new this year is the addition of Design Day Tokyo.
- Design Day London: Oct. 1, 2024
Industries: Architecture, interiors, and landscape architecture and design
- Design Day Vancouver: Oct. 16, 2024
Industries: Architecture and landscape architecture and design
- Design Day Tokyo: Dec. 5, 2024
Industries: Architecture, entertainment, and landscape architecture and design
Registration is free for each Design Day event, and prospective attendees can secure their spot by visiting the registration page.
Press interested in attending can contact the Vectorworks Media Relations team at [email protected] for more information, to schedule a press interview with the senior leadership team or industry experts, or to request a demo of Vectorworks 2025.
About Vectorworks, Inc.
Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.
Media Contact
Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net
