Registration Now Open for Vectorworks Design Days 2024

These events are about showcasing our latest innovative developments and features while fostering a community where creativity and technology converge, and we look forward to exploring how we can push the boundaries of design together. Post this

In addition to exploring the upcoming software release, attendees will gain valuable insights from their peers' success stories and network with like-minded designers and the Vectorworks senior leadership team as they present the future of Vectorworks.

Vectorworks Design Days is returning to London and Vancouver, and new this year is the addition of Design Day Tokyo.

Design Day London: Oct. 1, 2024

Industries: Architecture, interiors, and landscape architecture and design

Design Day Vancouver: Oct. 16, 2024

Industries: Architecture and landscape architecture and design

Design Day Tokyo: Dec. 5, 2024

Industries: Architecture, entertainment, and landscape architecture and design

Registration is free for each Design Day event, and prospective attendees can secure their spot by visiting the registration page.

Press interested in attending can contact the Vectorworks Media Relations team at [email protected] for more information, to schedule a press interview with the senior leadership team or industry experts, or to request a demo of Vectorworks 2025.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Globally more than 685,000 users are creating, connecting and influencing the next generation of design with Vectorworks on Mac and Windows. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

Media Contact

Kamica Price, Vectorworks, Inc., 443-542-0606, [email protected], vectorworks.net

SOURCE Vectorworks, Inc.