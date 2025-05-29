Registration Opens for 2025 MH FacTOURy Summit -- Elkhart, Ind., Aug. 19-20

"The MH FacTOURy Summit is a must-attend event for factory tours and educational seminars. Elkhart, Indiana has proven time and time again to be the center of manufactured home building and innovation in the Midwest, and we're proud to host this event at the center of it all." Post this

The event brings two days of factory tours and educational seminars to Elkhart, Ind. Hundreds of industry professionals will have the chance to tour the region's leading manufactured home building facilities, meet with factory representatives, see the latest manufacturing innovations, and foster new and ongoing business relationships.

"The MH FacTOURy Summit is a must-attend event for factory tours and educational seminars," Indiana Manufactured Housing Association - Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council Executive Director Ron Breymier said. "Elkhart, Indiana has proven time and time again to be the center of manufactured home building and innovation in the Midwest, and we're proud to host this event at the center of it all."

Now in its fourth year at the RV/MH Hall of Fame, the MHFacTOURy Summit is geared towards manufactured housing professionals, particularly retailers and community owners, property managers, sales personnel, marketing team members, and new employees in the industry. Those who attend can find new ways to stay ahead of the competition, grow a high-performing sales team, and learn about the newest trends and preferences in manufactured housing.

The RV/MH Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will precede the 2025 Summit, on the evening of Monday, Aug. 18. The ceremony will honor 10 manufactured housing and RV veterans for their industry service and enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Exhibit and Sponsorship Opportunities Available For This Year's MH FacTOURy Summit

Exhibit and sponsorship opportunities have also opened for the 2025 MH FacTOURy Summit. These are ideal ways to increase company exposure and show everything it has to offer.

Sponsors can sign up for exclusive opportunities throughout the event to boost their brand visibility among manufactured housing professionals across the country.

For more information regarding exhibit and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sue Bartee at (317) 247-6258 ext. 14 or email [email protected].

Visit http://www.mhfactourysummit.com today to register for the MH FacTOURy Summit or to learn more about the event. The MH FacTOURy Summit is an industry conference for manufactured housing professionals and is not open to the general public.

About the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association - Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council

The Indiana Manufactured Housing Association-Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council (IMHA-RVIC) is an association of individuals and firms whose purpose is to serve its members and enhance growth of industry products and services through governmental, educational and promotional programs. IMHA-RVIC's purpose is to protect and promote the general welfare of the manufactured housing and RV industries. All IMHA-RVIC activities are coordinated through our state office. Its membership is comprised of manufactured home manufacturers, retailers, communities, recreation vehicle manufacturers, retailers, campgrounds, finance and insurance firms, suppliers, and service firms.

