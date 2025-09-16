Registration Opens for the Only All-Payment Integrity Conference: POP 2026

"POP Conference is a chance for payment integrity leaders like me to strategize and network. Coming here every year helps me think about what's going on my roadmap for the next one to three years." Post this

"POP Conference is a chance for payment integrity leaders like me to strategize and network," said Heather Rodemann, a director of payment integrity who has attended past events. "Coming here every year helps me think about what's going on my roadmap for the next one to three years."

This year's theme, "Where PI Stars Can Shine," puts the spotlight on payment integrity leaders who play a critical yet often behind-the-scenes role in shaping the financial strength of health plans. Across three days of sessions, workshops, and peer-to-peer networking, attendees will gain insights focused on driving innovation in their programs.

"Payment integrity professionals are the unsung stars of our industry," said Jeff McNeese, CEO of ClarisHealth. "We created POP Conference to give them the stage they deserve to collaborate, share best practices, and shape the future of payment integrity together."

Highlights of POP Conference 2026 include:

25+ educational sessions across three days

Tracks dedicated to strategy workshops, vendor optimization, provider relationships, government lines of business, Blues plans, developing payment integrity programs, and advanced technology showcases

Industry thought leader keynotes and peer-led workshops, case studies, and roundtable discussions

An industry appreciation celebration featuring live music in the heart of Nashville

Health plan leaders across all functions tied to claims payment accuracy — from executives and strategy leaders to PI operations, data experts, and provider relations — will find practical takeaways at POP 2026.

Registration is free for health plans and now open at https://www.clarishealth.com/events/pop-conference/.

