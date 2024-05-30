Regulatory Documentation: Navigating the Complexities of Documentation Compliance, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to tackle the complex regulatory requirements for medical and in vitro diagnostic device manufacturing. Gain insights into componentized XML-based structured content authoring compared to an MS Word-based way of working. The featured speakers will discuss how to maintain consistency and compliance across regulatory data and content with accelerated documentation creation and review.
TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regulatory documentation for medical and in vitro diagnostic device manufacturers has become increasingly complex, specifically with the European Database on Medical Devices (EUDAMED). Incomplete submissions and lack of cohesive structure of technical documentation are the most common reasons for market approval delays, according to notified bodies.
This webinar will explore how a data-driven and componentized approach to content management ensures consistency across data and content, accelerates documentation creation and review and assures compliance of documentation submissions in relation to device registration.
Attendees will learn techniques that will help them work more closely with product data to make content creation and delivery more compliant and accurate and make content an ever more valuable asset for its users.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the regulatory documentation requirements for medical and in vitro diagnostic device manufacturers.
Join experts from RWS, André Schlotz, VP Global Solutions; and Jörg Schmidt, Senior Solutions Architect, for the live webinar on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Regulatory Documentation: Navigating the Complexities of Documentation Compliance.
