Regulatory Submission Writing for NDA Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the expert speakers will delve into the submission process, highlighting the various types of submissions and the role of medical writing at each stage. They will cover the common requirements for technical documents and outline the differences in application requirements across major regions such as the US, EU, UK, China and Japan.

The importance of leadership, precise timing and strategic planning in the submission process will be discussed, emphasizing the need for assembling a key team, setting clear expectations and establishing effective working rules. The webinar will also explore how to consistently incorporate standards across documents, clarify key messages and seamlessly integrate pivotal clinical trial documents.

Moreover, they will examine how individual components of an application contribute to the broader submission strategy, focusing on maintaining quality, the necessity of tracking and documentation, resolving conflicts efficiently and preparing for multiple submissions or follow-up requests.

Register for this webinar today to learn about the specific requirements for regulatory submissions across major global regions, the importance of strategic planning and how to enhance the coherence and quality of technical documentation.

Join experts from ICON, Keith Dawes, Senior Director, Medical Writing; and Tim Weber, PhD, Senior Director, Medical Writing, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Regulatory Submission Writing for NDA Success.

