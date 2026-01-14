Regulus Collective Formally Launches, Introducing a New Global Platform for Lifestyle Hospitality

Founded by Seasoned Hospitality Executive Deniz Dorbek, the New York–Based Firm Bridges Investment, Strategy, Technology, and Culture

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Regulus Collective, a New York–based global hospitality platform, officially launches, introducing a new model designed to shape the next era of lifestyle ventures. Founded by Deniz Dorbek, a hospitality leader with over two decades of global experience across three continents, the firm brings together commercial precision and creative intelligence to support the creation, growth, and long-term stewardship of independent, culturally resonant brands.

Dorbek has led multi-brand portfolio transformations across investment, design, strategy, and operations, holding senior leadership roles across some of the world's leading hospitality brands. Recognized for her expertise in commercial strategy and revenue architecture, she has built high-performing teams that deliver elevated brand equity and measurable returns.

Regulus Collective was conceived as a global, multi-disciplinary platform designed to align capital, creativity, and technology under one integrated ecosystem. The concept grew from Dorbek's firsthand work on complex hospitality ventures, where she saw the limits of fragmented advisory models and the need for tighter alignment between investors, leadership, creative partners, and long-term vision, ultimately leading her to found Regulus to bridge this gap.

"Globally, hospitality projects don't fail because the idea is wrong," said Deniz Dorbek, Founder & CEO of Regulus Collective. "They fail when returns are misjudged, strategies fall out of alignment, technology is underutilized, and leadership breaks down in execution. Regulus was built as a holistic, future-ready partnership for investors and developers, grounded in clarity and delivery."

With its launch, Regulus Collective will partner with a selective group of hotel owners, developers, founders, and investors across the full lifecycle of hospitality ventures from early concept and repositioning to long-term growth. The firm provides integrated investment strategy, brand positioning, commercial architecture, asset management, and executive leadership support, operating as a long-term strategic partner.

Regulus builds and stewards its own brands while engaging with partners through advisory, owner-representation, and governance-led models. Through its dedicated platforms, Regulus Labs and Regulus Bio, the firm also advances hospitality technology, longevity, and bio-optimization tools designed to enhance both performance and guest experience.

As a female-founded and female-led platform, Regulus Collective represents the evolving face of global hospitality, one rooted in collaboration, intellectual rigor, thoughtful governance, and the belief that hospitality is both a commercial discipline and a cultural force.

About Regulus Collective

