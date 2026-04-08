Regulus Labs, the Technology Platform of Regulus Collective, Announces a Partnership with WeBee to Support Its Expansion into the U.S Hospitality Market

Regulus Labs, the technology and innovation platform of Regulus Collective, announces a strategic partnership with WeBee to support its expansion into the United States hospitality market.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regulus Collective, through Regulus Labs — its technology and innovation platform — today announced a strategic partnership with WeBee, an AI driven hospitality technology company headquartered in London and Istanbul, to support WeBee's entry into the United States market.

The partnership positions Regulus Labs as WeBee's strategic platform partner for U.S. market development, bringing together Regulus' global hospitality investment and advisory infrastructure with WeBee's intelligent guest experience and revenue optimization ecosystem. Together, they form a forward looking alliance at the intersection of hospitality, technology, and intelligent experience design.

Rather than a conventional commercial arrangement, this collaboration is structured around market architecture; combining positioning strategy, network access, and long-term value creation across the U.S. hospitality landscape.

Reimagining the Guest Journey Through Intelligent Systems

WeBee has built an integrated technology ecosystem that enhances guest engagement, unlocks incremental revenue, and streamlines hotel operations across the full guest journey from pre-arrival through post-stay.

Its platform enables real-time guest engagement, personalized offer delivery, seamless multilingual communication, and behind-the-scenes operational coordination through systems designed to be practical, scalable, and measurable. By combining AI-driven interaction, digital commerce, and operational intelligence, WeBee allows hotels to generate additional revenue while meaningfully improving service quality and reducing operational friction.

WeBee currently supports over 170 active hotels globally, with an additional 200 properties in the onboarding pipeline, across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

A Shared Philosophy: Human-Centered, System-Enabled Hospitality

At the core of this partnership is a shared conviction: that hospitality should remain deeply human and that intelligent systems exist to make that possible at scale.

WeBee's approach is built on enabling hotels to serve guests better through speed, personalization, and clarity not by replacing human interaction, but by elevating it.

Regulus Labs operates from a structurally aligned perspective. Technology is not an add-on; it is a foundational layer in the architecture of next-generation hospitality platforms, where guest experience, operational intelligence, and commercial performance converge by design.

Strategic U.S. Market Entry Through Regulus Labs

As WeBee's strategic platform partner in the United States, Regulus Labs will lead across four core areas:

Market positioning and strategic alignment within the U.S. hospitality landscape

Access to hotel owners, operators, and investment networks across Regulus' established ecosystem

Integration into Regulus' portfolio of hospitality brands, development initiatives, and capital relationships

Thought leadership, industry visibility, and curated market entry activations

This structure reflects Regulus' foundational approach: designing value upstream; aligning brand, technology, and commercial strategy at the earliest stage of a hospitality asset's lifecycle, before scale demands it.

Leadership Commentary

Deniz Dorbek, Founder & CEO of Regulus Collective, commented:

"The next era of hospitality will be built on the intelligence of its systems and the intentionality of its design. What we're doing with WeBee isn't simply about market entry, it's about demonstrating what a technology-native hospitality infrastructure actually looks like in practice."

Dr. Ozgur Zan, Co-Founder & CEO of WeBee, added:

"We have always focused on helping hotels increase revenue and improve guest experience without adding operational complexity. The U.S. market represents an important step in scaling that vision and Regulus brings exactly the kind of strategic clarity and network depth that makes that possible."

Looking Ahead: A Platform for Future Innovation

Beyond immediate market entry, this partnership establishes a foundation for deeper, longer-term collaboration.

Regulus Labs and WeBee will explore opportunities to co-develop next-generation hospitality technologies, advance AI-driven guest intelligence, and embed digital infrastructure directly into new hospitality concepts and platforms from the ground up.

The ambition is architectural: to contribute not just to how hotels operate, but to how the next generation of hospitality is designed, built, and experienced.

About Regulus Collective

Regulus Collective is a U.S.-based global hospitality investment and advisory platform focused on building, shaping, and scaling next-generation hospitality brands and concepts. Operating at the intersection of capital, culture, and innovation, Regulus works with investors, developers, and operators to create long-term value through integrated strategy, design, and execution.

Regulus Labs serves as the platform's technology, intelligence and innovation arm focused on AI-enabled systems, data-driven infrastructure, and the design of next-generation hospitality technologies.

About WeBee

WeBee is a hospitality technology company headquartered in London and Istanbul, focused on enhancing guest experience, increasing hotel revenue, and improving operational efficiency through intelligent digital solutions. Its platform enables hotels to engage guests more effectively, unlock new revenue streams, and operate with greater clarity and efficiency across the full guest journey.

Media Contact

Jackie Santiago, Regulus Collective, 1 917-628-9054, [email protected], https://www.reguluscollective.com

SOURCE Regulus Collective