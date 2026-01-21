'Rehab All-Star': Substance Abuse Treatment Chronicled from the Inside

"Rehab All-Star" offers a unique perspective on a system not many experience multiple times, covering facilities from the mountains and the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles and Long Beach in Southern California, to Hawaii. Post this

The book's title highlights the author's paradox. Inside treatment environments, Jajko becomes an "all-star," abiding by rules and expectations, while utilizing his skills and experiences to help other clients and even some facilities. However, outside the structured environment, he is a self-described "Little Leaguer," unable to consistently apply lessons learned, resulting in recurring relapses.

"Rehab All-Star" offers a unique perspective on a system not many experience multiple times, covering facilities from the mountains and the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles and Long Beach in Southern California, to Hawaii. Jajko notes recovery experiences during monumental changes in the industry, observing how federal health policy, specifically the Affordable Care Act (ACA), has mandated health plans cover behavioral health services, fundamentally changing how the recovery industry operates.

Foreword author James Swanson describes the book as shocking, detailing periods of unmanageable chaos including "hookers, hotel rooms, drugs, guns, and sleeping on the streets in winter." Jajko's goal in sharing his difficult story is to help others avoid his cycle and to ease anxiety for those first considering substance abuse treatment. He provides comprehensive insights into rules, structures, financial incentives, and personalities involved.

The book is for those enduring addiction, as well as parents and friends of sufferers who seek help for an illness often misunderstood. Jajko stresses the importance of recognizing the problem as a "life-threatening mental malady" requiring daily attention.

Keith Jajko, a veteran journalist and public relations professional, began his recovery journey in mid-2009.

