Rehab Practice Management Purchases Franklin, TN Based TO PT

Rehab Practice Management (RPM) CEO, John Hawes, commented: "This is an important acquisition for us, as it introduces us into the vibrant Nashville area health care market. Top PT is a highly respected provider of outpatient therapy services led by outstanding, experienced Physical Therapists Jody Swearingen PT; DPT and Dawn Duck PT; DPT. Jody and Dawn lead a treatment team that provides world class Physical Therapy treatment for orthopedic conditions and injuries, sports injury recovery and prevention, movement disorders, neurological conditions, pain conditions and women's health. The practice also offers innovative sports recovery services, dry needling and Laser Therapy." Hawes added, "We are excited to open our first clinic operation in Tennessee. Jody and Dawn have built a robust, thriving practice with a solid team of dedicated and highly skilled rehabilitation professionals."

Rehab Practice Management, headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., operates 11 wholly owned outpatient clinics and provides rehabilitation management and therapy staffing services to hospitals.

