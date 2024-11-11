Rehabilitation Medicine and Disability Consultants Supports the Petit Family Foundation

Dr. Robert Krug, President of RMDC, contributes to the Petit Family Foundation, helping community programs for individuals with Multiple Sclerosis.

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Robert Krug, President of Rehabilitation Medicine and Disability Consultants, has provided financial support to the Petit Family Foundation and its community programs aimed at improving the lives of individuals living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Dr. Krug has dedicated his career to advancing patient care and advocating for those with neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. His donation to the Petit Family Foundation aligns with his commitment to enhancing the quality of life for individuals facing significant health challenges.

The Petit Family Foundation, established in memory of Jennifer, Hayley, and Michaela Petit, focuses on supporting education, fostering the health and well-being of those affected by chronic illnesses, and funding scientific research to find cures for diseases like MS. Dr. Krug's contribution will directly benefit the foundation's initiatives aimed at providing support and resources to MS patients and their families.

"The Petit Family Foundation's dedication to improving the lives of individuals with MS through community programs and scientific research is truly commendable," said Dr. Robert Krug. "They've had a tremendous impact they have on the lives of so many."

Rehabilitation Medicine and Disability Consultants (RMDC) is a leading provider of strategic guidance and advisory services focused on rehabilitation services. RMDC works closely with healthcare organizations, hospitals, and provider groups, offering care navigation and expert advisory to ensure patients receive the correct care at the right time. The goal is to optimize functional outcomes and enhance the quality of patient care. RMDC also specializes in managing complex disability claims and supporting healthcare systems in delivering patient-centered, evidence-based care.

Dr. Robert Krug plays a pivotal role in the healthcare community beyond his leadership at RMDC. He actively serves on several university and medical startup science boards and holds various leadership positions on advisory boards within higher education and the healthcare industry. His influence extends across these sectors, where he advocates for innovative approaches to patient care and the advancement of rehabilitation medicine.

