Rehan Allahwala Transfers Ownership of DIDx INC and Virtual Phone Line Inc to Bell Oceanic Communications

DOVER, Del., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rehan Ahmed Allahwala, founder and sole shareholder of DIDx INC and Virtual Phone Line Inc, has officially transferred 100% ownership of both companies to Ashar Syed, representing Bell Oceanic Communications, a U.S. and Pakistan-registered telecommunications firm.

This strategic acquisition includes the complete transfer of all shares, assets, intellectual property, customer accounts, and domains associated with the companies.

As of the closing date, Bell Oceanic Communications assumes full operational control, responsibility for all future liabilities, and exclusive rights to all brands and business functions of the acquired entities. Mr. Allahwala has affirmed that he is no longer associated with the companies in any operational, advisory, legal, or branding capacity.

Legal Disclaimer:

Following the completion of this transaction, Rehan Ahmed Allahwala shall bear no liability or responsibility for any operational, financial, legal, or reputational matters arising from the activities, decisions, or business practices of DIDx INC, Virtual Phone Line Inc, or Bell Oceanic Communications. Any inquiries, disputes, or legal concerns related to these companies must be directed solely to their new owner, Mr. Ashar Syed.

For inquiries, please contact:

Ashar Syed

Bell Oceanic Communications

1309 Coffeen Ave STE 1200

Sheridan, WY 82801

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Sajid Sharif, +1 (850) 317-0970, 1 8503179620, [email protected], Didx.net

SOURCE Rehan Allahwala