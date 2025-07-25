Reimagine Staffing: SMART IDEAS Summit 5 Returns with Free Training for a New Era of Sales, Recruiting, and Marketing

Scheduled for Sept. 23, SMART IDEAS Summit 5 is a free, full-day virtual event designed to help staffing and recruiting professionals reimagine their business in the age of AI and automation. Hosted by Haley Marketing, the Summit offers expert-led sessions on sales, marketing, recruiting, and digital transformation. Attendees will get a front-row seat to the strategies top firms are using to thrive, and a first look at Haley Marketing's new AI-powered marketing content creation and automation platform built for the staffing industry.
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haley Marketing, the leading website development, digital, and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is excited to announce its fifth annual SMART IDEAS Summit, taking place virtually on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
SMART IDEAS Summit 5 is a complimentary, full-day online educational experience created for staffing and recruiting professionals. Featuring fast-paced, idea-rich presentations from top consultants, industry thought leaders, and subject matter experts from Haley Marketing and Recruiters Websites, the Summit will showcase how forward-thinking staffing firms are embracing AI, automation, and smarter strategies to reimagine how they sell, recruit, and grow.
Haley Marketing Co-CEO David Searns shared his perspective on the Summit's importance:
"The staffing industry is fundamentally changing, and the old sales and marketing playbook is dead. New tools, tactics, and rules are reshaping how staffing firms must operate. As a result, the firms that win in 2025 and 2026 won't be the biggest; they'll be the most adaptable: willing to rethink how they create value, sell, and help clients succeed.
"This year's theme, 'Reimagine Your Staffing Business,' is a rallying cry for agencies to embrace bold, forward-thinking strategies. With global instability, new online marketplaces, and AI systemically shifting the landscape, SMART IDEAS Summit 5 is our way of giving back to an industry that's given so much to us – by sharing fresh insights, proven strategies, and a bold look at what's next."
External Thought Leader and Tentpole Sessions Include:
- Timothy Landhuis, Staffing Industry Analysts – The Road Ahead: SIA's Industry Outlook and Strategic Priorities for Staffing Leaders
- Joey Frampus, Butler Street – The A.R.E. Advantage: Unlocking Client Growth in the Age of AI
- Patrick Morin, Transact Capital – Culture Is Your Competitive Advantage
- Mike Cleland, Charted Path – Can We Stop the Staffing Industry's Decline? Reimagining Your Staffing Firm in the Disruptive World of AI
- Rochelle Carrington, Bulletproof Management Inc. – STOP Chasing Prospects: Optimize Your Sales Pipeline & Win More Business
- Benjamin Mena, Select Source Solutions – The AI Advantage: How Top Billers Can Stay Ahead in the Recruiting Game
Haley Marketing and Recruiters Websites Presentations Include:
- David Searns & Vicki Kenward – The Need to Reimagine (Opening Session)
- Brad Smith & Shaun Chojnacki – SEO Is Dead... Or Evolving? Mastering Google and AI to Drive Scalable Revenue
- Steve Gipson & Brad Bialy – Omnichannel Marketing: Forget "40 Touches" – You Need to Be EVERYWHERE
- Becca Searns – Beyond the Logo: Brand, Web & AI for the Next Era of Staffing
- Rachel Reed – Timely. Targeted. Human. Using Automation to Reach Your Ideal Prospects at Scale
- Katie Krzywicki, Brad Smith & guest presenter Matt Lozar (FPC Savannah) – Recruiting Strategies for an AI World
- Brad Bialy & Emily Blattel – Social Marketing That's NOT a Waste of Time – Thought Leadership and Employment Branding
Special Lunchtime Session: "Go Rogue."
At noon, Haley Marketing will reveal its most ambitious innovation yet: a groundbreaking AI platform designed specifically for the staffing and recruiting industry. While full details remain under wraps, attendees will get an exclusive sneak peek at how the platform will help firms:
- Write smarter content, faster.
- Gain data-backed insights – without hiring a data team.
- Plan more effective campaigns with less chaos.
- Work THEIR way, not some enterprise playbook's way.
SMART IDEAS Summit 5 isn't just an event; it's a blueprint for reinvention. Attendees will walk away with realistic, actionable insights they can apply immediately to make smarter decisions, reduce costs, and drive measurable growth. While the event is free, space is limited. Reserve your seat and view the full agenda at www.haleymarketing.com/smartideas.
About Haley Marketing
Haley Marketing provides website development, recruitment marketing, content and social media marketing and strategy consulting to the staffing industry. In conjunction with our Recruiters Websites division, the company provides services to more than 1,400 staffing and recruiting firms throughout the world.
Haley Marketing's mission is to make world-class marketing fast, easy and affordable. The firm's clients range from solo recruiters to larger staffing and recruiting organizations with regional, national and international offices.
Haley Marketing's services include:
- Staffing Websites
- Digital Marketing
- Branded Content
- Recruitment Marketing
- Marketing Automation
- AI-Powered Marketing Technology
For more information, contact Haley Marketing at 1.888.696.2900.
About Recruiters Websites:
Recruiters Websites is a full-service digital agency dedicated solely to the staffing and recruitment industry. Since 2012, we have been helping our customers reach prospective clients and candidates by providing website design and development; marketing strategy, automations, advertising and measurement; copywriting and editorial content; SEO optimization and management services; and 400+ custom API and application integrations. In 2022, Recruiters Websites was acquired by Haley Marketing, the leading website development, content and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries. Learn more at recruiterswebsites.com.
Media Contact
Mandy Wittschen, Haley Marketing, 1 888.696.2900 134, [email protected], www.haleymarketing.com
SOURCE Haley Marketing
Share this article