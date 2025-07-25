Reimagine Staffing: SMART IDEAS Summit 5 Returns with Free Training for a New Era of Sales, Recruiting, and Marketing

The staffing industry is fundamentally changing, and the old sales and marketing playbook is dead. The firms that win in 2025 and 2026 won't be the biggest; they'll be the most adaptable: willing to rethink how they create value, sell, and help clients succeed. Post this

Haley Marketing Co-CEO David Searns shared his perspective on the Summit's importance:

"The staffing industry is fundamentally changing, and the old sales and marketing playbook is dead. New tools, tactics, and rules are reshaping how staffing firms must operate. As a result, the firms that win in 2025 and 2026 won't be the biggest; they'll be the most adaptable: willing to rethink how they create value, sell, and help clients succeed.

"This year's theme, 'Reimagine Your Staffing Business,' is a rallying cry for agencies to embrace bold, forward-thinking strategies. With global instability, new online marketplaces, and AI systemically shifting the landscape, SMART IDEAS Summit 5 is our way of giving back to an industry that's given so much to us – by sharing fresh insights, proven strategies, and a bold look at what's next."

External Thought Leader and Tentpole Sessions Include:

Timothy Landhuis, Staffing Industry Analysts – The Road Ahead: SIA's Industry Outlook and Strategic Priorities for Staffing Leaders

Joey Frampus, Butler Street – The A.R.E. Advantage: Unlocking Client Growth in the Age of AI

Patrick Morin, Transact Capital – Culture Is Your Competitive Advantage

Mike Cleland, Charted Path – Can We Stop the Staffing Industry's Decline? Reimagining Your Staffing Firm in the Disruptive World of AI

Rochelle Carrington, Bulletproof Management Inc. – STOP Chasing Prospects: Optimize Your Sales Pipeline & Win More Business

Benjamin Mena, Select Source Solutions – The AI Advantage: How Top Billers Can Stay Ahead in the Recruiting Game

Haley Marketing and Recruiters Websites Presentations Include:

David Searns & Vicki Kenward – The Need to Reimagine (Opening Session)

Brad Smith & Shaun Chojnacki – SEO Is Dead... Or Evolving? Mastering Google and AI to Drive Scalable Revenue

Steve Gipson & Brad Bialy – Omnichannel Marketing: Forget "40 Touches" – You Need to Be EVERYWHERE

Becca Searns – Beyond the Logo: Brand, Web & AI for the Next Era of Staffing

Rachel Reed – Timely. Targeted. Human. Using Automation to Reach Your Ideal Prospects at Scale

Katie Krzywicki, Brad Smith & guest presenter Matt Lozar (FPC Savannah) – Recruiting Strategies for an AI World

Brad Bialy & Emily Blattel – Social Marketing That's NOT a Waste of Time – Thought Leadership and Employment Branding

Special Lunchtime Session: "Go Rogue."

At noon, Haley Marketing will reveal its most ambitious innovation yet: a groundbreaking AI platform designed specifically for the staffing and recruiting industry. While full details remain under wraps, attendees will get an exclusive sneak peek at how the platform will help firms:

Write smarter content, faster.

Gain data-backed insights – without hiring a data team.

Plan more effective campaigns with less chaos.

Work THEIR way, not some enterprise playbook's way.

SMART IDEAS Summit 5 isn't just an event; it's a blueprint for reinvention. Attendees will walk away with realistic, actionable insights they can apply immediately to make smarter decisions, reduce costs, and drive measurable growth. While the event is free, space is limited. Reserve your seat and view the full agenda at www.haleymarketing.com/smartideas.

About Haley Marketing

Haley Marketing provides website development, recruitment marketing, content and social media marketing and strategy consulting to the staffing industry.

Haley Marketing's mission is to make world-class marketing fast, easy and affordable. The firm's clients range from solo recruiters to larger staffing and recruiting organizations with regional, national and international offices.

Haley Marketing's services include:

Staffing Websites

Digital Marketing

Branded Content

Recruitment Marketing

Marketing Automation

AI-Powered Marketing Technology

For more information, contact Haley Marketing at 1.888.696.2900.

About Recruiters Websites:

Recruiters Websites is a full-service digital agency dedicated solely to the staffing and recruitment industry.

Media Contact

Media Contact

Mandy Wittschen, Haley Marketing, 1 888.696.2900 134, [email protected], www.haleymarketing.com

