Reimagined Pearl Street Family YMCA In Tacoma Is Now Open

Community members have access to upgraded aquatics center, strength and conditioning room, and climbing wall.

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Pearl Street Family YMCA opened today, bringing a state-of-the-art aquatics center, strength and conditioning area with new equipment, climbing wall, and welcome center to Tacoma. The aquatics center features a zero-entry recreational pool, lazy river, lap pool, hot tub, sauna, and steam room.

The new west building creates a campus experience for Pearl Street. The east building will remain open and house the gymnasium, cardio center, group fitness classrooms, gymnastics studio, and child watch.

From January 1-15, new members can sign up with a $0 join fee. To help remove financial barriers, the YMCA also offers financial assistance to individuals and households who qualify.

Part of a multi-phased project, the $27.5 million fundraised for the west building marks one of the greatest investments by the YMCA in Pierce and Kitsap Counties in more than a decade. Phase two of the project will include gymnasiums, cardio room, art room, chapel, teen center, lounge, child watch, multipurpose rooms, community meeting room, racquetball and squash courts, cycling studio, and indoor walking track. The YMCA is actively fundraising towards the estimated $35 million cost of the second phase of construction. Demolition of the east building will happen after construction of the second phase is complete.

About YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties

The Y is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose, and each other. Working locally, we focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, we ensure that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow, and thrive.

