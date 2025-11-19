Reimagined Pearl Street Family YMCA Opens January 1, 2026

"Every day, people walk through the doors of the Y struggling with their health or feeling alone, but at the Y they find support and discover a sense of community," said Charlie Davis, President and CEO of the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties. Post this

Construction of the new building was made possible in large part by donations from local individuals, families, and foundations. The Y has raised $27.5 million toward its $30 million fundraising goal for the first phase of the project and will continue to fundraise through project completion.

"Every day, people walk through the doors of the Y struggling with their health or feeling alone, but at the Y they find support and discover a sense of community," said Charlie Davis, President and CEO of the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties. "We have a deeply held commitment to serving the people of Tacoma, and the new Pearl Street Family YMCA will be a place where people find their strength and build connections for generations to come."

Celebrating the life of Liz Daley, Opening Opportunities for Youth

The climbing wall was created in partnership with the Liz Rocks Foundation to honor Tacoma native and mountaineer Liz Daley. The wall and its surrounding areas celebrate Daley's vibrant spirit and legacy and serve to inspire and teach a new generation of youth about the outdoors.

"Liz was a proud Tacoma native and she'd be overjoyed to have a climbing wall built at the Pearl Street Family YMCA in her honor," said Krystle Edwards, Director of the Liz Rocks Foundation. "The YMCA's dedication to serving youth matches our mission to provide underrepresented urban youth opportunities to reach new peaks through mountain related activities in the wilderness."

A Citywide Scavenger Hunt: Find the Pearl Shines

To celebrate the grand opening, the Y is launching Pearl Shines, a community art and discovery project that begins November 19. Inspired by Tacoma's Monkeyshines tradition, the scavenger hunt features 150 hidden shines placed throughout Tacoma, each created by Hilltop Artists.

The Y is partnering with local organizations like Parks Tacoma and the Tacoma Rainiers to hide these small treasures in public spaces across the city. Clues to their locations will be shared on YMCA social media channels leading up to the grand opening, encouraging residents to explore, connect, and celebrate together.

A Community Built for Belonging

The new Pearl Street Family YMCA reflects the Y's ongoing commitment to ensuring access and opportunity for all. The grand opening marks one of the most significant investments in the Y's future in more than a decade and sets the stage for the second phase of development, which will include gymnasiums, cardio room, art room, chapel, teen center, lounge, child watch, multipurpose rooms, community meeting room, racquetball and squash courts, cycling studio, and indoor walking track. The timeline will depend on fundraising, with demolition of the current Y scheduled after construction of the second phase is complete.

Serving as a central community hub for Tacoma families, in addition to the University YMCA Student Center and Tacoma Center YMCA, the Pearl Street Family YMCA will continue to expand programs that strengthen mind, body, and spirit.

For updates, grand opening details, and Shine clues, visit https://www.ymcapkc.org/locations/pearl-street-family-ymca/legacy or follow the Pearl Street Family YMCA on Instagram and Facebook.

About YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties

The Y is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose, and each other. Working locally, we focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, we ensure that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow, and thrive.

