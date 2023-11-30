Reimagining a 70-Year-Old Hobby: Augmented Reality Brings Custom Paint by Numbers to Life

Just Paint by Number, a leader in custom paint by number kits, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking mobile app, now available for download on iOS and Android stores. The most exciting feature of the new app is the ability to purchase their exclusive MemoryLink™ Virtual Experience. This cutting-edge add-on allows a video to be linked to the finished paint by number kit, creating a unique augmented reality experience. This feature transforms each completed painting into a cherished memory, making it a perfect gift for loved ones.
MIDDLETOWN, Del. , Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just Paint by Number, a leader in creating paint by number kits from photos, is delighted to unveil its innovative mobile app. The app brings a new dimension to paint by number, a pastime that made its debut at the New York Toy Show in 1951 and surged in popularity during the pandemic. With the aid of advanced augmented reality technology, the Just Paint by Number mobile app transforms cherished photos into distinctive, hand-painted mementos, providing a unique gift choice for the holiday season.
The highlight of the new app is the ability to purchase their exclusive MemoryLink™ Virtual Experience. This state-of-the-art feature enables a video to be connected to the completed paint by number kit, crafting a unique augmented reality experience. This functionality turns each finished artwork into a treasured memory, making it an ideal present for loved ones in time for the holidays.
With the MemoryLink™ Virtual Experience, users can submit their videos and photos through the app, bringing their artwork to life by scanning the finished painting using the app. Whether it's a sentimental moment captured in time or a special message recorded for a gift recipient, the MemoryLink™ Virtual Experience adds a deeply personal touch to each paint by number kit.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce our innovative mobile app to our customers," said Xan Hong, Founder of Just Paint by Number. "We believe that this app, with its unique MemoryLink™ Virtual Experience, will redefine the way our customers create and share their cherished memories. We are committed to providing a unique, personalized experience, and this app is a testament to that commitment."
The Just Paint by Number app also allows users to purchase custom paint by number kits seamlessly at prices exclusively available in the app. The app also provides a unique proofing feature that enables customers to approve their kit designs before production. Moreover, users can receive tracking updates via push notifications, ensuring they're always informed about the status of their orders.
The Just Paint by Number mobile app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store shortly.
About Just Paint by Number
Just Paint by Number is a pioneer in providing custom paint by number kits. With a focus on personalization and customer satisfaction, Just Paint by Number offers a unique and enjoyable painting experience that brings memories to life. For all orders from the United States, Just Paint by Number produces all their kits in the US, allowing for fast turnaround times. They also offer a free shipping option as well as 24/7 chat and e-mail support. Visit https://justpaintbynumber.com for more information.
Media Contact
Xan Hong, Just Paint by Number, 1 8669652008, [email protected], https://justpantbynumber.com
SOURCE Just Paint by Number
Share this article