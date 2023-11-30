Reimagining a 70-Year-Old Hobby: Augmented Reality Brings Custom Paint by Numbers to Life

We believe that this app, with its unique MemoryLink Virtual Experience, will redefine the way our customers create and share their cherished memories. We are committed to providing a unique, personalized experience, and this app is a testament to that commitment. Post this

With the MemoryLink™ Virtual Experience, users can submit their videos and photos through the app, bringing their artwork to life by scanning the finished painting using the app. Whether it's a sentimental moment captured in time or a special message recorded for a gift recipient, the MemoryLink™ Virtual Experience adds a deeply personal touch to each paint by number kit.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our innovative mobile app to our customers," said Xan Hong, Founder of Just Paint by Number. "We believe that this app, with its unique MemoryLink™ Virtual Experience, will redefine the way our customers create and share their cherished memories. We are committed to providing a unique, personalized experience, and this app is a testament to that commitment."

The Just Paint by Number app also allows users to purchase custom paint by number kits seamlessly at prices exclusively available in the app. The app also provides a unique proofing feature that enables customers to approve their kit designs before production. Moreover, users can receive tracking updates via push notifications, ensuring they're always informed about the status of their orders.

The Just Paint by Number mobile app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store shortly.

Just Paint by Number is a pioneer in providing custom paint by number kits. With a focus on personalization and customer satisfaction, Just Paint by Number offers a unique and enjoyable painting experience that brings memories to life. For all orders from the United States, Just Paint by Number produces all their kits in the US, allowing for fast turnaround times. They also offer a free shipping option as well as 24/7 chat and e-mail support. Visit https://justpaintbynumber.com for more information.

Xan Hong, Just Paint by Number, 1 8669652008, [email protected], https://justpantbynumber.com

