Reimagining Community Lending: How Freedom Equity Is Modernizing Credit Access in Ohio

CreditHub® Access Partners with Freedom Equity CDFI to Expand Digital Credit Access for Ohio Small Businesses
ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access to affordable credit remains one of the biggest barriers facing small businesses in Ohio. Freedom Equity, a mission-driven CDFI, has spent years championing entrepreneurs who are often overlooked by traditional banks. Now, through a new partnership with CreditHub® Access, they're taking that work further—combining the power of local relationships with modern financial technology.
Through this collaboration, Freedom Equity has integrated CreditHub® Access's co-branded digital platform, giving Ohio entrepreneurs the tools they need to build stronger credit profiles, protect their data from being sold by traffickers, and connect with financing options that actually match their stage of growth.
The partnership gives Freedom Equity clients access to:
- A self-serve credit readiness portal with predictive tools like Score Boost, which shows how specific financial actions could improve their credit profile
- Breach protection that stops data traffickers from sharing or selling their business information
- Educational guidance through a personalized digital experience
- Multiple funding pathways in one place—from SBA programs to CDFI-friendly financing options
"We believe every small business deserves affordable financing," said a Freedom Equity spokesperson. " CreditHub® Access helps us extend that mission in a more scalable way—meeting entrepreneurs where they are, when they need it."
"CDFIs like Freedom Equity are the heart of inclusive lending," said Benjie Nunn, Founder of CreditHub® Access. "Our platform is designed to amplify their local impact with better data, education, and access—while protecting the entrepreneurs they serve."
The collaboration is already helping local business owners navigate credit challenges and better understand their financing options before they apply. Both organizations are planning educational workshops and community events to expand the initiative in the coming months.
Small business owners in Ohio can access the Freedom Equity and CreditHub® Access portal at freedomequity.org.
Organizations interested in similar partnerships can learn more at credithubaccess.com/enterprise-membership.
