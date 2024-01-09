Reimagining Gaming at CES 2024: YEYIAN GAMING Unveils New Products and Logo

"YEYIAN GAMING is at the forefront of revolutionizing the future of gaming, serving as a global force that empowers gamers with state-of-the-art technology. We foster a community where skill converges with the pinnacle of gaming weaponry. Embrace the revolution, play at the highest level..." Post this

CES2024 Product Highlight:

Mirage X Gaming PC Case (YCF-EPMIR-X1)

Aerodynamic and fluid-mechanical design for optimal airflow.

Supports graphics cards up to 420mm and up to 9 fan designs.

Compatibility with most motherboards, including sizes up to 277mm E-ATX.

Orion Power Supply 1300W (YFT-1T33M-P1)

ATX3.1 Ready

Offers 92% minimum efficiency at 50% load.

Supports PCIe 5.0 graphics cards

100% Japanese electrolytic capacitors.

45" Palette Series OLED Monitor (YMC-OL245-P1)

45' OLED WQHD800R curved monitor with 1000nits brightness.

3440X1440 resolution

Fast 240Hz/0.1MS GCG

PD 65W type C

GNC metal chassis for enhanced performance.

Mechanical Keyboard (YPK-ENSTR-P1)

Tri-mode mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX2A Speed Silver switch.

Lubricated switches for a silent and precise gaming experience.

Compact 75% layout with RGB-surrounded lighting.

ANC Dual Mode Gaming Headphone for PC/Mobile (YUH-G9YLC-P1)

Bluetooth solution: RTL8763BFR, Dongle solution: RTL8753BAU.

ANC noise canceling, 600mAh battery

Up to 35 hours of playtime in BT mode.

Noise reduction performance: up to -22 dB, 40mm drivers, and a frequency response of 20Hz-20KHz.

Beyond product highlights, YEYIAN GAMING is thrilled to announce a broader spectrum of cutting-edge releases. Prepare to witness an array of innovative gaming solutions, ranging from powerful gaming PCs to sleek PC cases, immersive monitors, precision-engineered keyboards, immersive headsets, and an assortment of gaming gears. This unveiling extends beyond conventional gaming to cater to the growing demand for immersive streaming experiences, with a particular emphasis on state-of-the-art streaming products. YEYIAN GAMING is committed to providing a comprehensive gaming ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs of enthusiasts, promising an unparalleled gaming and streaming experience

Edgar Vargas, CEO of Vadeto Group, shares his vision

"YEYIAN GAMING is at the forefront of revolutionizing the future of gaming, serving as a global force that empowers gamers with state-of-the-art technology. We foster a community where skill converges with the pinnacle of gaming weaponry. Embrace the revolution, play at the highest level, and become the best."

Frank Lee, Global Vice President of Vadeto Group, sets the strategic tone:

"With unveiling our new logo, 2024 marks a strategic push to enhance our presence in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Western Europe PC gaming markets. The introduction of cutting-edge products underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence. This pivotal year propels us into a future where innovation and quality stand as the cornerstones of our brand, transcending boundaries and embracing limitless possibilities."

A Five-Year Journey of Innovation and Quality:

YEYIAN GAMING embarked on its journey five years ago in San Diego, California, with a mission to redefine gaming experiences. Today, it stands as a global force, emphasizing remarkable growth achieved through unwavering dedication to innovation and quality. As the company celebrates this significant milestone, it reflects on the transformative journey that began with a vision to shape the future of gaming.

The Decision to Rebrand:

Motivated by a desire to share its story with a broader audience, YEYIAN GAMING announces a strategic decision to rebrand, culminating in the unveiling of a new logo. This decision aligns with the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the dynamic and ever-evolving gaming world.

The Symbolism of the New Logo:

The new logo symbolizes not only growth but also the company's dedication to remaining at the forefront of the dynamic gaming landscape. It signifies an eagerness to embrace change, opening doors to new opportunities. The logo embodies YEYIAN GAMING's dedication to innovation, adaptability, and the dynamic evolution inherent in the gaming industry. It reflects a commitment to venturing into unexplored territories, emphasizing the company's continuous pursuit of excellence.

Celebrating Evolution and Innovation:

In celebration of Yeyian Gaming's five-year journey, the company shares its story and the reasons behind the recent logo rebrand. What began as a mission to redefine gaming experiences has evolved into a global force, with growth fueled by unwavering dedication to innovation and quality. The decision to rebrand is a testament to the company's commitment to communicating its narrative to a broader audience and showcasing its evolution through the unveiling of the new logo.

YEYIAN GAMING invites gaming enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the wider community to join in this celebration of innovation, growth, and a commitment to shaping the future of gaming.

Arrange a Meeting with YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING values industry relationships and invites tech media professionals to schedule one-on-one meetings during CES 2024. Engage with industry experts, gain exclusive insights, and establish connections with fellow professionals.

For meeting requests or additional information, please contact Karen Tsai at [email protected], representing Radiance Synergy on behalf of YEYIAN GAMING.

For the CES2024 new product image and marketing asset download: https://bit.ly/3SjrMZX

About YEYIAN GAMING

YEYIAN GAMING is a prominent manufacturer specializing in cutting-edge technology solutions for gamers, creators, and PC enthusiasts. With a global reach, it delivers award-winning gaming gear spanning creator PCs, gaming PCs, monitors, computer components, gaming furniture, and peripherals. YEYIAN GAMING offers various solutions catering to diverse needs, from pre-built PCs to fully customized rigs and high-performance gaming monitors to top-of-the-line gaming chairs.

Founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, YEYIAN GAMING is guided by a steadfast philosophy: to develop innovative technology products characterized by reliability and high performance. The ultimate aim is to furnish customers with unparalleled user experiences while maintaining a commitment to exceptional customer service. This dedication places YEYIAN GAMING at the forefront of the gaming community, where it continues to excel.

For more information, please visit https://us.YEYIANgaming.com/

