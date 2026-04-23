Reimagining Local Economy: YMPJ Launching Soundview Economic Hub in the Bronx to Boost Community and Mission Impact

Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice (YMPJ) brought together funders, partners, and business leaders at Inspiration Point in the Bronx for a dynamic Fast Pitch event highlighting plans for activation of its new Soundview Economic Hub -- a community-driven initiative designed to expand opportunity, support local entrepreneurs, and strengthen long-term thrivability through redevelopment of 37,500 square feet of underutilized space beneath the Bruckner Expressway. The event capped off an intensive business planning effort developed in partnership with the consulting firm No Margin, No Mission and supported by the New York City Change Capital Fund and Small Business Funders Collective. Through this initiative, YMPJ has built a strategy to launch a set of revenue-generating ventures that align directly with its mission and neighborhood priorities.
BRONX, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice (YMPJ), a nonprofit whose mission is to empower local community members and families to rebuild their neighborhoods and become prophetic voices advancing peace, justice, and systemic change, brought together funders, partners, and business leaders at Inspiration Point in the Bronx for a dynamic Fast Pitch event highlighting plans for activation of its new Soundview Economic Hub -- a community-driven initiative designed to expand opportunity, support local entrepreneurs, and strengthen long-term thrivability through redevelopment of 37,500 square feet of underutilized space beneath the Bruckner Expressway.
The event capped off an intensive business planning effort developed in partnership with the consulting firm No Margin, No Mission and supported by the New York City Change Capital Fund and NY Small Business Funders Collective. Through this initiative, YMPJ has built a strategy to launch a set of revenue-generating ventures that align directly with its mission and neighborhood priorities.
At the Fast Pitch, YMPJ leaders shared their vision for activating the Soundview Economic Hub through three initial ventures, including a recurring community flea market, ten vendor stalls supporting small and emerging businesses, and a food kiosk offering accessible, locally rooted dining options. Together, these ventures are designed to generate sustainable revenue while creating tangible economic opportunities for Soundview residents, including pathways for local entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses.
The event also featured local entrepreneurs and small business owners who reflect the kind of community-driven economic activity the Hub aims to support, including caterer Make it Zesty and Imani Stinson, a Bronx-based jewelry designer.
"This is about more than launching ventures -- it's about building an ecosystem of opportunity in Soundview," said David Shuffler, YMPJ Executive Director during the event. "We're creating spaces where community members can participate in and benefit from local economic activity."
YMPJ is currently seeking $150,000 in startup capital to bring these ventures to life. The organization emphasized that investment in the Soundview Economic Hub will not only strengthen its financial foundation but also expand its ability to deliver impactful programming and support economic mobility in the community.
The Fast Pitch event provided attendees with an inside look at the business model, implementation roadmap, and projected impact, while also inviting deeper partnership and investment from stakeholders committed to equitable neighborhood development.
With strong community roots and a clear plan for growth, YMPJ's Soundview Economic Hub represents a bold step toward integrating mission and market-based strategies to benefit both the organization and the broader Bronx community.
For more information, to make a mission impact investment, or to explore partnership opportunities, please contact:
Emendya Diaz
Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice
Director of Community Development and Planning
[email protected]
718-328-5622 ext. 410
Media Contact
Emendya Diaz, Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice, 1 718-328-5622 410, [email protected], https://www.ympj.org/the-soundview-economic-hub/
David Shuffler, Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice, 1 347-730-8572, [email protected], https://www.ympj.org/the-soundview-economic-hub/
SOURCE Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice
Share this article