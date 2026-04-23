Reimagining Local Economy: YMPJ Launching Soundview Economic Hub in the Bronx to Boost Community and Mission Impact

"This is about more than launching ventures -- it's about building an ecosystem of opportunity in Soundview," said David Shuffler, YMPJ Executive Director during the event. "We're creating spaces where community members can participate in and benefit from local economic activity." Post this

At the Fast Pitch, YMPJ leaders shared their vision for activating the Soundview Economic Hub through three initial ventures, including a recurring community flea market, ten vendor stalls supporting small and emerging businesses, and a food kiosk offering accessible, locally rooted dining options. Together, these ventures are designed to generate sustainable revenue while creating tangible economic opportunities for Soundview residents, including pathways for local entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses.

The event also featured local entrepreneurs and small business owners who reflect the kind of community-driven economic activity the Hub aims to support, including caterer Make it Zesty and Imani Stinson, a Bronx-based jewelry designer.

"This is about more than launching ventures -- it's about building an ecosystem of opportunity in Soundview," said David Shuffler, YMPJ Executive Director during the event. "We're creating spaces where community members can participate in and benefit from local economic activity."

YMPJ is currently seeking $150,000 in startup capital to bring these ventures to life. The organization emphasized that investment in the Soundview Economic Hub will not only strengthen its financial foundation but also expand its ability to deliver impactful programming and support economic mobility in the community.

The Fast Pitch event provided attendees with an inside look at the business model, implementation roadmap, and projected impact, while also inviting deeper partnership and investment from stakeholders committed to equitable neighborhood development.

With strong community roots and a clear plan for growth, YMPJ's Soundview Economic Hub represents a bold step toward integrating mission and market-based strategies to benefit both the organization and the broader Bronx community.

For more information, to make a mission impact investment, or to explore partnership opportunities, please contact:

Emendya Diaz

Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice

Director of Community Development and Planning

[email protected]

718-328-5622 ext. 410

Media Contact

Emendya Diaz, Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice, 1 718-328-5622 410, [email protected], https://www.ympj.org/the-soundview-economic-hub/

David Shuffler, Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice, 1 347-730-8572, [email protected], https://www.ympj.org/the-soundview-economic-hub/

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SOURCE Youth Ministries for Peace and Justice