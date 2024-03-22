Reimagining PharmaCo and HCP Engagement with Digital, Customer-Centric Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The featured speakers will present case studies that highlight HCP engagement through a customer-centric, digital-first, service-oriented model. Post this

In this webinar, attendees will gain insights into the evolution of the healthcare industry towards digital channels as a primary means of engagement with HCPs. The webinar will also focus on the strategic pivot towards service-oriented methodologies. The expert speakers will also explore the integration of digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI) in redefining processes and highlight their impact on enhancing support, efficiency and overall effectiveness in HCP engagement.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into improving HCP engagement through a customer-centric, digital-first, service-oriented model.

Join Dan Cornwell, CEO, PrescriberPoint; and Laura Swint, Vice President, Lilly Digital Greenhouse, Eli Lilly, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reimagining PharmaCo and HCP Engagement with Digital, Customer-Centric Strategies.

