Reimagining PharmaCo and HCP Engagement with Digital, Customer-Centric Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how the healthcare industry is transitioning towards digital channels for engaging healthcare professionals (HCPs) and moving beyond traditional in-person promotion. Attendees will learn about the strategic shift towards a more HCP-centric, service-based approach compared to the traditional sales-driven models. The featured speakers will discuss how the adoption of digital tools and artificial intelligence is revolutionizing processes and offering improved support and efficiency in HCP engagement.
TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the evolving healthcare landscape, more than 50 percent of healthcare professionals (HCPs) are now out of reach for traditional in-person promotions. This figure escalates to 90 percent in fields like oncology. This trend, accelerated by the pandemic, is pushing pharmaceutical companies to rethink their HCP engagement strategies and create digital and service-based approaches.
Eli Lilly's "Digital Greenhouse" is spearheading this change by exploring digital strategies that better serve customers. Similarly, Lilly's partner PrescriberPoint is pioneering a one-stop, service-based marketplace to drive HCP engagement and get patients started on therapy. The featured speakers will present case studies that highlight HCP engagement through a customer-centric, digital-first, service-oriented model.
In this webinar, attendees will gain insights into the evolution of the healthcare industry towards digital channels as a primary means of engagement with HCPs. The webinar will also focus on the strategic pivot towards service-oriented methodologies. The expert speakers will also explore the integration of digital tools and artificial intelligence (AI) in redefining processes and highlight their impact on enhancing support, efficiency and overall effectiveness in HCP engagement.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into improving HCP engagement through a customer-centric, digital-first, service-oriented model.
Join Dan Cornwell, CEO, PrescriberPoint; and Laura Swint, Vice President, Lilly Digital Greenhouse, Eli Lilly, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reimagining PharmaCo and HCP Engagement with Digital, Customer-Centric Strategies.
